Lingard wanted by Europe's finest

Jesse Lingard has attracted the attention of Europe's giants, with ESPN revealing that Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are all monitoring the 28-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window. Lingard has taken the Premier League by storm since joining West Ham United on loan from Manchester United in January, scoring eight goals in just nine matches for the London club. The Hammers - who sit in fourth place in the Premier League table - are hoping to sign Lingard permanently at the end of the season and the England international's preference is to play in the Champions League next term.

Paper Round's view: There is no denying that Lingard's current form is nothing short of incredible, but Real Madrid, PSG and Inter..? Really? No offence to the guy, but it seems a bit much. If he was attracting attention from those kinds of clubs, Man United would probably be thinking about keeping hold of him. Lingard is a great player on his day, but he is quite a streaky player. He would be a brilliant signing for West Ham and he would probably still be a good option if Man United decided to give him a second chance at the club... but maybe not for a club looking to win the Champions League.

PSG eye Sancho as Mbappe replacement

Paris Saint-Germain have expressed an interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and could pursue a summer transfer if Kylian Mbappe decides to leave the French capital. The Athletic report that the England international could replace Mbappe, who is engaged in talks with PSG over a contract extension. The French forward's current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2022, meaning that PSG may decide to part ways with Mbappe at the end of the season in order to avoid losing him for free next year if an extension is not agreed.

Paper Round's view: PSG are in a pickle. The club desperately need to resolve the future of Mbappe as early as possible. It seems like Neymar is set to stay and sign a contract extension, but it would be a real disaster if Mbappe didn't follow suit. The situation is made worse by the fact that Europe's top clubs are still recovering from the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. It could force PSG to either accept a lower bid for the World Cup winner this summer... or - if they fail to find a buyer - lose him for free in 2022. Sancho would be an exciting replacement but you'd expect that the French champions would prefer to keep hold of Mbappe.

Arsenal eye Edouard in summer move

Arsenal are ready to go head-to-head with Leicester City over the summer signing of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to the Telegraph. The Gunners could be set for an "overhaul of their forward line" with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah approaching the final year of their contracts. Arsenal may still open negotiations over a contract extension for Lacazette, but the club view Edouard as his potential replacement if he were to leave the Emirates this summer. Edouard would cost between £15 million to £20 million as his contract also expires in 2022.

Paper Round's view: Lacazette is in great form right now, but he is approaching his 30th birthday and would command a huge wage if were to sign a new contract. Edouard is a brilliant talent and his £15-million price tag is a relative bargain in the current transfer market. Celtic will need to find a buyer this summer to avoid losing him for free in 2022. A reunion with former Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers at Leicester is looking more likely than Arsenal at the moment, as the Foxes search for a long-term replacement for 34-year-old Jamie Vardy. However, it does seem like a transfer that would make a lot of sense for the Gunners.

Forest Green looking to create history

Dale Vince, chairman of League Two side Forest Green Rovers, has admitted that the club could be in line to make history by hiring the Football League's first ever female manager. Former boss Mark Cooper was sacked after five years in charge of the fourth-tier side and the club will now interview to fill the role. Vince teased that the club plan to "take a new direction" and "break some new ground" with their recruitment. He also admitted that female head coaches are "missing in men’s football".

Paper Round's view: This would be a huge moment for women in all sport, not just football. Forest Green are known as a progressive club and already hired Hannah Dingley, who became the first woman to be appointed as head of an Football League academy, back in 2019. We might see the first female head coach in the Football League now. If Forest Green do hire a female manager, the new boss and the entire club would be a huge inspiration for all football fans across the country.

