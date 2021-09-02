The Galactico era is back

Real Madrid are planning a triple transfer swoop next summer to climb back to the top of the football pyramid. Marca report that Los Blancos are hoping to lure Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba to the Spanish capital in 2022. Real were unsuccessful in their pursuit of Mbappe this summer but the French forward's contract at Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he will be available for free. Pogba is in the same situation at Manchester United, while Haaland has a bargain release clause which becomes active next summer.

Paper Round's view: The Galactico era is well and truly back. Mbappe is very likely to leave Paris for free next summer and his dream to join Real Madrid isn't really a secret anymore. Pogba has previously admitted that he also dreams of playing for the Spanish side one day and he is yet to commit his future to Manchester United. That's two world-class players who Real believe they can sign for FREE. Haaland will be much more of a battle. Every top club in Europe will be vying for his signature once his release clause kicks in. The idea of playing alongside Mbappe and Pogba would be very appealing for the Borussia Dortmund striker.

Chelsea and Spurs battle over Milan midfielder

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are ready to go head-to-head over the signing of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie next summer upon the expiration of his contract at San Siro. The Sun state that Spurs' sporting director Fabio Paratici has already held talks with Kessie's representatives and the north London club ready to table a contract worth £130,000 per week. However, Chelsea are also willing to match the wage offer of their Premier League rivals in order to convince Kessie to head to Stamford Bridge.

Paper Round's view: Players running down their contracts and leaving for free is seemingly becoming much more common now. It allows the players to hold the power and also usually ends up with them being paid more and receiving big-money sign-on bonuses. Kessie is a huge talent and is only 24 years old. He has shown leadership qualities at Milan, as well as being a technically-gifted footballer. He would be a brilliant signing for either club, but he would probably fancy himself to get more game time at Spurs due to Chelsea's incredible depth in central midfield.

Arsenal exits aren't over just yet

The transfer window might have closed in England on Tuesday night, but it is still open in Turkey and football.london report that a handful of Arsenal players are the subject of interest from Super Lig clubs. Cedric Soares, Sead Kolasinac and Mohamed Elneny are all being linked to moves to Turkey, with Fenerbahce reportedly sniffing around both Cedric and Kolasinac. Arsenal signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna on Deadline Day and Mikel Arteta decided to keep Ainsley Maitland-Niles, which has opened the door to a potential exit for the Portuguese full-back.

Paper Round's view: These are three players that Arsenal could definitely do without - but two of them actually started in last weekend's 5-0 defeat against Manchester City. None of the three players are good enough for what the Gunners are aiming for. Arsenal are desperate to battle their way back into European places and it's not going to happen if Cedric, Kolasinac or Elneny are starters in your team. It's tricky to offload these kind of players but if a half-decent offer comes in from Turkey, the Gunners should definitely sell.

How Woodward brought Ronaldo back to Man Utd

Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was reportedly vital to the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the Sun. The 49-year-old is said to have been the catalyst in the deal as he convinced the Glazer family to complete the spectacular signing. Furthermore, Woodward had told Ronaldo's super-agent Jorge Mendes that the Red Devils would be interest in bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford if he ever decided to leave Juventus.

Paper Round's view: Woodward has often been the face of failure at Old Trafford in recent years and many Manchester United fans have pointed the finger of blame at him. However - if this report is true - he has played a blinder. The fans are delighted that Ronaldo has returned 'home' and should praise Woodward. United have completed the signings of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo this summer - so now they should be able to challenge for the Premier League title.

