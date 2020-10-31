Isco wants Everton move

The Daily Mail reports that Everton could be in line to sign another Real Madrid player. Spanish international Isco is keen to move away to get some game time ahead of Euro 2020 to be held next year. He is close to James Rodriguez, a former Real teammate, and would cost around £18 million plus add-ons. Everton would loan him in January before making the deal permanent in the summer.

Paper Round’s view: At 28, Isco has a few years left at the top of his game in terms of fitness, and he does not want for talent unless he comes up against the very best in the game. Rodriguez has shown it is possible for players to adjust as they move from Real to Everton, and they could definitely use more talent across the forward line and in attacking midfield.

Walker open to Sheffield United return

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has suggested that he would be keen on a move back to Sheffield United in the future, reports the Sun. He began his career with the Blades but only managed two league games before switching to Spurs. On Saturday he scored against his boyhood club for City in a 1-0 win in the Premier League, and asked about a move he said: "I seem to like this ground… hopefully, we never know in the future."

Paper Round’s view: At 30 years old there are probably not too many seasons left before City consider getting a younger player to take on defensive duties on the right flank, but for now his place seems assured under Pep Guardiola. If he can remain fit and doesn’t lose too much speed, then Sheffield United would probably welcome him back to the club if he didn’t ask for too much in terms of wages.

United miss out on Stevanovic

Manchester United had been linked to 18-year-old Serbian forward Filip Stevanovic, who has now joined rivals Manchester City on a permanent deal. The teenager is expected to move to the Etihad in the winter transfer window, according to the Mirror. The move comes as a blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as some reports had suggested a move had more or less been completed.

Paper Round’s view: United might well have been interested, but the fee for the player has been reported in some outlets as around £6 million, which seems eminently affordable for them. Perhaps other signings this summer suggest they simply moved on to other targets, with Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo both being signed by United for much larger sums.

Clarke involved with Project Big Picture?

The Telegraph claims that FA chairman Greg Clarke was in fact heavily involved with Project Big Picture, despite claiming he walked away from the idea early on. The paper says that Clarke was involved with all 18 drafts of the document, and at no stage did he ever suggest that he would voice opposition to the deal which has led to outcry amongst many smaller sides.

Paper Round’s view: One must not assume that the report or what Clarke claims is true, because there is not yet enough evidence one way or another. However, while Clarke might have to play down his role in public, in case the move doesn’t go through, it would make plenty of sense that the FA would be keen on such a move if it mean their finances were assured as a result.

