Real's new Galactico era is over before it began

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez saw his "dream" of a new Galactico era collapse before it even began after the plans to form a European Super League were thwarted last week. The Independent reveal that "star signings" were a driving force behind Perez's desire to create the elite European competition. The Real Madrid president ambitious aimed to bring both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to the Santigao Bernabeu - which meant the club desperately needed the money which would have been brought in by establishing the Super League. There are now doubts over whether the Spanish side can afford to sign either of his top targets.

Paper Round's view: Is there anything more Florentino Perez than wanting to sign not just one of the best young players in world football, but two? The summer transfer window could be huge with both Mbappe and Haaland reportedly up for grabs, but Europe's top clubs are still suffering from the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Obviously the European Super League wasn't the best idea, but you can see why Perez was so keen on it. Real Madrid have made some questionable decisions in the transfer market in recent years and have spent big on redeveloping the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniards could be in a bit of bother if they are unable to compete for the signings of top players.

Konate will cost more than first thought

Liverpool will continue to chase RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate this summer, despite the fact that his buyout clause is higher than the Premier League side initially thought. The 21-year-old was reported to have a £34 million release clause in his contract, but the Telegraph have revealed that it will actually cost Liverpool £40 million to sign Konate. The Merseyside club are currently in "pole position" to secure the signature of the French defender, but failure to qualify for next season's Champions League could impact their transfer budget.

Paper Round's view: Liverpool sit four points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots in the league table with just five matches remaining after a fairly disastrous Premier League title defence. Obviously injuries have wreaked havoc on their season, specifically long-term layoffs to first-choice centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Konate is massive talent and there is talk that his ceiling could be higher than his highly-rated compatriot and Leipzig teammate Dayot Upamecano. Surely an additional £6 million wouldn't affect Liverpool's desire to sign him... but the French defender may think twice if the Reds fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Tottenham target Nagelsmann alternative

Tottenham Hotspur have been forced to turn their attention elsewhere after their top target RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann was confirmed as the next head coach of Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers was reportedly Spurs' other preferred option, but the Mail reveal that the Foxes manager "has no interest" in leaving Leicester. Ajax's Erik ten Haag has emerged as a potential target, while Roberto Martinez, Gareth Southgate and Ralf Rangnick are also on Tottenham's radar.

Paper Round's view: It seems odd that Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho with no plan for his replacement. It doesn't seem like interim boss Ryan Mason will be considered as a long-term solution for Tottenham and now they've missed out on their two top targets. Obviously things were stale under Mourinho, but it's not been planned very well by Levy. Sacked six days before the League Cup final and now this. Ten Haag has shown himself to be a winner in the Eredivisie and proven his quality in Europe. The Dutchman could definitely be a solid addition... but would he want to go to Spurs if he knows he wasn't their first choice?

How Wolves plan to bounce back

Wolves are looking to bounce back this summer after a disappointing season in the Premier League. The Midlands club currently sit in 12th place and recently suffered a 4-0 defeat at home to Burnley. The Telegraph dig deeper into their summer plans amid questions over the future of Nuno Espirito Santo in the Molineux dugout. Ruben Neves, Willy Boly and Morgan Gibbs-White could all depart the club at the end of the season, but Wolves are hopeful that Adama Traore will sign a new contract. Nuno is said to be "hungry to go again" and is expected to given more time to get his side back on track next campaign.

Paper Round's view: It must be tough being Wolves. There no doubting that the club has huge ambitions, but they will be put under a microscope when they are not performing to that level. Raul Jimenez has been a huge miss this season and although Wolves spent £35 million on Fabio Silva in the summer, he is still just a teenager. This season West Ham United, Everton and Leicester City have shown that the Premier League's 'Big Six' can be infiltrated - and that's why Wolves have disappointed. It's been an odd season due to the current climate, so maybe next season they will be back to their best again.

