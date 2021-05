Football

Real Madrid set for bombshell announcement over Zinedine Zidane's future at the Bernabeu – Euro Papers

Zinedine Zidane’s future is clear: the Frenchman will leave Real Madrid in the coming days. That is according to today’s Euro Papers. The incumbent Real Madrid boss will reportedly announce his departure as soon as the club president, Florentino Perez, can get his successor to sign on the dotted line.

00:01:25, an hour ago