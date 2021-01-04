Manchester City are monitoring Sergio Ramos’ contract talks with Real Madrid, according to ESPN .

Ramos’ contract expires on June 30 and can already negotiate with other clubs should he wish to with less than six months left on his existing deal.

transfers Real line up Ramos replacement after agent's criticism - Euro Papers 4 HOURS AGO

The report says that City boss Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the defender, widely regarded as one of the best in the world, and his hefty wage demands would not be a problem.

Ramos is set to turn 35 in March and is believed to want to stay at Real on a new two-year deal. But with negotiations still ongoing, City sense an opportunity to make an offer should talks break down.

City already have Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, John Stones and Eric Garcia as centre back options.

Real line up Ramos replacement after agent's criticism - Euro Papers

transfers Real Madrid ready to sign City's Foden - Paper Round 27/12/2020 AT 08:01