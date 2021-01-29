Mauricio Pochettino would welcome Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos at Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are reportedly interested in signing Ramos with the 34-year-old yet to agree a new contract with the La Liga champions. The Spain international's current deal at Real expires this summer and talks with his club have reached a stalemate.

Pochettino says Ramos would "find a great club" at PSG should he wish to try something new as the Ligue 1 club continue to pursue the Madrid icon.

"After one month [at PSG] I am finding players with great leadership," he told Marca.

"The great [players] are able to play and coexist in different projects and cultures, but I am very respectful.

"PSG's strategy has been the same for years, ever since we signed Ronaldinho: to look at market opportunities and bring in those who can improve what we have. We will see in the coming months.

Here, Ramos would find a great club with the obsession to always win. PSG are one of the biggest [clubs] in the world.

Pochettino was also asked about the future of Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with Real Madrid in recent months. He believes the 22-year-old will have a long, successful future at PSG.

"There are a lot of rumours, but I think he will be at PSG for many years to come," he said. "That's the club's hope.

"We are counting on him for as long as we are here. It's true that he has to make a decision [on his future], but he seems happy and very committed to this project."

Pochettino refused to be drawn on the possibility of PSG signing Lionel Messi.

He added: "I respect the players who belong to other teams, because they [the teams] can be angry and I understand why.

"We understand that in the world of football there are no saints, nobody can complain that each club does its best to improve their team. But this does not hide a hidden message on our part."

