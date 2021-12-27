Real keen on Reece James

Real Madrid are hoping to sign Reece James and would be willing to offer Eden Hazard to Chelsea in part of the deal, according to El Nacional in Spain . The report claims Florentino Perez is looking into the possibility of bringing James to Madrid, a tough ask given Chelsea have no intention of selling one of their homegrown talents. Real hope an offer of €60m plus Hazard could tempt Chelsea, in what would see the Belgian return to Stamford Bridge.

Paper Round’s view: Fat chance of this happening, let’s face it. No way Chelsea would accept €60m and a 30-year-old Hazard for 22-year-old James. It would also be very tough to see Chelsea willing to play ball with Real if the Liga leaders are able to sign Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season, a deal which is looking increasingly likely.

Bayern to rival Liverpool for Raphina

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to The Sun . Liverpool are said to be very keen on signing the Brazilian, but now have rivals in Bayern, who could test Leeds’ resolve in January but could just wait until the summer to make an advance. Leeds value the winger at around £60m.

Paper Round’s view: A move for Raphinha feels inevitable in the coming 12 months, although January would seem unlikely as Leeds desperately need him in the fight to avoid relegation. Do a job, and he could well move on, and Liverpool may be reluctant to lose out to Bayern, potentially driving his price up in the process.

Coutinho back to Premier League?

Philippe Coutinho’s agents are working on securing a Premier League return for the Brazilian midfielder, with Arsenal the preferred option, Sport reports – via the Mirror . The Barcelona player’s representatives have explored the possibility of Coutinho joining Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton and Newcastle, but have seemingly ruled out the latter as it does not meet his desires. Arsenal is the standout choice.

Paper Round’s view: A regular in Paper Round, Coutinho has been linked with a move away from Barcelona for as long as he has been at the club, and so we’ll take this latest round of transfer gossip with a pinch of salt until there is something more concrete.

AMN to Roma draws closer

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is nearing the exit door at Arsenal with a loan move to Roma imminent, the Mirror reports . Jose Mourinho is eager to bring the versatile midfielder to Italy, and will look to have the option to buy Maitland-Niles in the summer after an initial loan spell.

Paper Round’s view: Maitland-Niles made it very clear at the start of the season when declaring “All I want to do is go where I'm wanted and where I'm going to play”. He ended up staying, but regular game-time is far from guaranteed at Arsenal and it would be best for his career if the 24-year-old moved on.

