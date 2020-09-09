Rennes president Nicolas Holveck has confirmed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy wants to move to Chelsea and that negotiations have begun.

Chelsea are looking for a new stopper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga this upcoming season and it appears they are closing in on 28-year-old Mendy, who has only been at Rennes for a single season having spent the previous three at Reims.

The highly-rated goalkeeper made 34 appearances for the Ligue 1 club in all competitions last season and negotiations are reportedly progressing to bring the Senegal international to Stamford Bridge.

Holveck said: “We’ve started official negotiations with Chelsea to sell Edouard Mendy.

We know the player wants to leave [and join Chelsea]. But the agreement at the moment is not 100% completed between the three parties.

"Talks have been initiated. We are at the discussion stage, there is truly no agreement at the moment, far from it. We know the value of Édouard as a player and as a man too, because in our dressing room, he is a very important player.

"But this is part and parcel of the transfer window, I cannot say where things will end up, but for the moment Édouard is a Rennes player.

“I can understand Édouard’s desire (to join Chelsea). He has told us, but at the same time he is not exactly currently in the worst club in Europe either. He will play Champions’ League football if he stays.”

RMC report that Mendy has agreed to a five-year contract with Chelsea but there is still some way to go over the transfer fee. Chelsea’s offer currently stands at around €20m but Rennes are said to want around €30m.

Mendy is set to follow Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Malang Sarr, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz into Chelsea this transfer window.

