Jack Grealish has ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract with Aston Villa until 2025.
The 25-year-old has been with the club since he was a youngster and played a key role in their Premier League survival last season.
He was linked with a move to Manchester United this summer but has now committed his future to Villa by signing a five-year deal.
Grealish, who made his Villa debut in 2014, said: "I am delighted to make this commitment to Villa. It is my club, my home and I am very happy here.
"The owners have made it very clear to me how ambitious they are and how they want to build Aston Villa. There are exciting times ahead and I am very glad to be part of it."
Villa CEO Christian Purslow added: "Jack is an emblem of our owner’s vision for Aston Villa. He joined our club as a local boy aged six and has developed into one of the country’s finest players finally becoming a full England international last week.
"We are determined to build a top team around him and are delighted that he is extending his contract and committing himself to the club he loves."
Villa start their Premier League season with a home match against Sheffield United next Monday.