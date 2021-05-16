Who will replace Zidane at Real?

Zinedine Zidane could be set to leave his role as Real Madrid manager again at the end of the season. The French coach is in his second spell in charge in the Spanish capital - after previously quitting in 2018 - and ESPN confirm that there is uncertainty over his future at the club, with Real Madrid players expecting Zidane to depart this summer. ESPN also reveal that ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and club legend Raul are frontrunners to replace Zidane as head coach. Los Blancos are also looking at Belgium boss Roberto Martinez as a potential replacement.

Paper Round's view: There seems to be a lot of talk about Zidane leaving Real Madrid and there seems to be a lot of change coming to the club - so maybe a new coach is needed. The core of the squad is ageing, with Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema all in their thirties. Raphael Varane could also be on his way out of the club, with his contract set to expire in 2022. A new coach would represent a new era. Allegri is probably the most talented coach without a job right now, but Raul could be given the role in order to save more money for the squad rebuild.

Willian to leave Arsenal after one year

Arsenal are ready to cut ties with Willian after just one season in north London, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The ex-Chelsea winger joined the Gunners upon the expiration of his contract last summer, but has failed to make an impact at the Emirates. Willian has scored just one goal since he signed for Arsenal on a three-year deal worth £100,000 per week. MLS side Inter Miami are leading the chase for the Brazilian, while there is also reported interest across Europe.

Paper Round's view: Who could have predicted this? The whole Willian signing has been a disaster for Arsenal. The north London club will now look to offload the 32-year-old this summer, without having to pay a portion of his wages once he has moved on - like they did with Mesut Ozil . Arsenal need to be smarter in the transfer market. Buying thirty-somethings from Chelsea hasn't worked in the past and it won't work now. If the Gunners manage to receive a transfer fee for Willian, it would be miraculous.

Tielemans to be rewarded after FA Cup performance

Youri Tielemans is set to be rewarded by Leicester City following his match-winning performance in the FA Cup final on Saturday. The Telegraph reveal that Leicester are planning to hand the 24-year-old a new contract and Tielemans is keen to commit his future to the Foxes. The Belgian midfielder believes "he can realise his ambitions" at Leicester under Brendan Rodgers. The FA Cup winners are also close to completing the summer signings of Boubakary Soumare from Lille and Odsonne Edouard from Celtic.

Paper Round's view: Tielemans is one of the best all-round centre-midfielders in the Premier League. It's a surprise that there weren't more clubs who were desperate to sign him when he joined Leicester on a permanent basis in 2019. It's not like he was an unknown. Back in 2013, Tielemans became the youngest Belgian to play in the Champions League at the age of 16 years 148 days. Now he is looking to return to Europe's elite competition with Leicester next season. If the Foxes can secure top four, they will continue to attract supreme young talent like Tielemans.

Vardy goes to Hollywood

Plans for a Hollywood movie about Jamie Vardy's rise to the top of English football will be "stepped up" following the Foxes' FA Cup final triumph against Chelsea on Saturday. The English striker added another chapter to his inspirational story and plans for a Vardy biopic on the silver screen are now set to be accelerated.

Paper Round's view: Obviously the Jamie Vardy story is incredible and it reached new heights on Saturday with Leicester's sensational victory at Wembley. Leicester supporters will love the film whenever it is produced, but so will all fans of football. Personally, we can't wait to see the movie.

