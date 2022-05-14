Robert Lewandowski has paved the way for a move away from Bayern Munich by saying the draw with Wolfsburg on Saturday was likely his final game for the club.

Ad

Barcelona are reported to be keen on signing the forward, although Salihamidzic said no offer had been tabled by the Catalan club.

Bundesliga Lewandowski hits 50-goal mark as Bayern sign off season with draw at Wolfsburg 8 HOURS AGO

Following the game, Lewandowski said his contract would not be renewed and that his desire was to move on.

“Today was probably my last game with Bayern,” Lewandowski told Viaplay, as reported by Eurosport Germany . “I can't say for sure, but it's very likely.

“I will not renew my contract.”

Commenting on the prospect of moving to Barcelona, Lewandowski added: “I have not received any proposal.

“We want to find the best solution for both parties - for me and for the club.”

Lewandowski joined Bayern from Borussia ‘Dortmund in 2014 and took his career to new heights.

He ended the 2021/22 campaign as the Bundesliga’s top scorer for the fifth campaign in a row, but it seems he has his sights trained on a fresh challenge at the age of 33.

Liga 'It got too much' - Toxic Mourinho relationship played part in Guardiola's Barca exit, says Pique YESTERDAY AT 09:28