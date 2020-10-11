Former Real Madrid and Manchester City forward Robinho has returned to his boyhood club Santos aged 36.

The former Brazil international has rejoined the Serie A side for the third time in his career on a deal until February 2021 with the option to extend to December 2022.

Robinho has been a free agent since leaving Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in August, but he has permanently returned to his first club where his football career began before moving to Madrid in 2005.

"This has always been my home," he said on his return, having previously won two league titles with the club.

My objective is to help on and off the pitch and get Santos in as high a place as possible.

In recent years, Robinho has had spells in China at Guangzhou Evergrande and most recently Turkey where he played for Sivasspor and Basaksehir.

