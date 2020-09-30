Ross Barkley has joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan, the Premier League club have announced.

Villa boss Dean Smith said: “Capturing a player of Ross’s quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team.”

The 26-year-old England international joins from Chelsea having made 52 appearances at the southwest London club since arriving at Stamford Bridge in January 2018.

Before moving to Chelsea, Barkley made 179 appearances for Everton, scoring 27 goals, after breaking through their academy as a 17-year-old.

Barkley could make his Villa debut against Stoke in the EFL Cup on Thursday night.

Villa have enjoyed a 100 per cent winning start to their 2020/21 Premier League season with victories over Sheffield United and Fulham. Their next league match is at home against champions Liverpool on October 4.

