Fulham are close to completing a loan move for England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, that is according to multiple reports.

The midfielder was given a rare start in Chelsea’s 3-1 win against Brighton on September 14 but was withdrawn just past the hour mark and has not featured since.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has previously said that he thought a loan switch could benefit the England star.

"I am very open with Ruben. We have had a couple of conversations in the last week. He is fit as a fiddle so he could play week in, week out, but he needs to play," Lampard said.

There is a possibility Ruben might go out to play games because I think that would be great for him. We hold him in high regard. He wants to play and the reality is I have a lot of competition in those areas.

Fulham are bottom of the Premier League table having lost all four of their games.

