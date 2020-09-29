Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds Ruben Loftus-Cheek "in high regard" but says the 24-year-old midfielder may to be loaned given the midfield competition.

He was handed a rare start in Chelsea's season-opening win against Brighton & Hove Albion but was singled out for criticism by television pundits, who said he lacked pace and lost possession too often.

transfers Man Utd make £12m bid for Telles - Paper Round 12 HOURS AGO

Aston Villa and West Ham United have been linked with a move for Loftus-Cheek and Lampard said it was important for the Englishman to get regular game time.

"I am very open with Ruben. We have had a couple of conversations in the last week. He is fit as a fiddle so he could play week in, week out, but he needs to play," Lampard said.

"He has done a lot of work and would have been playing a lot of games earlier if it wasn't for lockdown. There is a possibility Ruben might go out to play games because I think that would be great for him."

"We hold him in high regard. He wants to play and the reality is I have a lot of competition in those areas."

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup later on Tuesday.

Could Ajax star spark Barcelona transfer spree – Euro Papers

transfers Manchester United haggle over Telles valuation - Paper Round 24/09/2020 AT 04:22