Ajax have confirmed the signing of Sebastien Haller from West Ham for a reported €22.5m (£20.3m) – less than half what the Hammers paid in 2019.

Haller, who has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal, had endured a frustrating time since his £45m club-record move to the London Stadium.

transfers Real, Juve, Bayern and PSG to fight for Camavinga - Paper Round 5 HOURS AGO

"My dream is to play and score on Sunday," he told Ajax TV. "This is a club where I can compete in the Champions League and chase titles every season and it's that winning mentality that suits me."

Meanwhile, Eurosport’s Dean Jones revealed on Thursday that the Hammers could make a move for Olivier Giroud to address their striker shortage.

Haller, 26, returns to the Dutch league, where he scored 51 goals for Utrecht between 2014 and 2017, and revives his relationship with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, in charge of Utrecht when the French-born striker played there.

The conclusion of two days of negotiations on Friday means Haller will be available to debut for Ajax when they host PSV Eindhoven in a top of the table clash on Sunday.

With additional reporting from Reuters

transfers Exclusive: West Ham line up Giroud as Haller replacement 18 HOURS AGO