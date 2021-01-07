Sebastien Haller is close to joining Ajax for less than half what West Ham paid for him back in 2019.

The Ivory Coast international joined the Hammers for a fee of around £45m from Eintracht Frankfurt 18 months ago. This season, he has scored just three goals this season in 16 Premier League appearances.

And it seems West Ham are willing to cut ties with the 26-year-old - whose contract expires in 2024 - and sell him for €20m to Ajax, according to reputable Dutch outlet Voetbal International who say personal terms have already been agreed for the striker.

Haller has plenty of Eredivisie experience under his belt and is highly respected in the Netherlands. He played 98 times for Utrecht under current Ajax boss Eric ten Hag from 2014 to 2017, scoring 51 goals.

He then caught West Ham's eye after scoring 33 goals in 77 appearances for Frankfurt across two seasons.

But his time in England has proved tougher with 14 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions and he has regularly been backup to Michail Antonio in the Hammers' striking hierarchy.

