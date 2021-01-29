Senegal attacker Mbaye Diagne has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan from Galatasaray until end of the season.

“I think he’s a player our supporters will enjoy watching and I hope he can score the goals we need to help us win more games," West Brom sporting director Luke Dowling said in a club statement.

"The biggest thing for us is that he really wanted to come which is massively important to us in the position we find ourselves.”

Diagne, 29, has scored 11 goals from 18 appearances with Galatasaray this season.

West Brom are currently second from bottom in the Premier League - they are seven points off staying up.

They have struggled for goals so far this season with 15 goals in 20 games, and Sam Allardyce has also added Robert Snodgrass to the squad.

