Where next for Aguero?

On Monday night Manchester City announced Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club this summer after 10 trophy-laden years. The Telegraph reported that City boss Pep Guardiola sat down with Aguero for a private meeting and explained his contract would not be renewed. With statue plans afoot, there is still time for the Argentine to add the Champions League to his medal collection, but also plenty of time for speculation as the 32-year-old weighs up his options.

The striker will have no shortage of suitors, and it has prompted a flurry of rumours linking him with other major European clubs. An opinion piece in the Liverpool Echo has dared to suggest Liverpool could make a move for Aguero, while the Manchester Evening News report that Barcelona have emerged as favourites. Football London , meanwhile, have latched onto some 2010 quotes from Aguero when he said Chelsea are a “great club”.

Paper Round’s view: There is no doubting Aguero’s quality, but he may have some work to do with regards to proving his fitness to any interested parties this summer. That could start immediately with Aguero back from a long-term injury, and as if City were not potent enough, the prospect of boasting a fit-again Aguero, who is looking to score and impress and go out in style, could be exactly what they need in the pursuit of the quadruple.

Werner no makeweight for Haaland

Chelsea will not look to sell Timo Werner this summer or use him as part of a deal to bring Erling Haaland to Stamford Bridge, the Telegraph understands . Following reports in Germany that Chelsea would tempt Borussia Dortmund with an offer for Haaland that included Werner, the Telegraph dismissed the claims. Werner only joined Chelsea last summer, and despite a difficult first season in the Premier League, the Blues are intent on keeping the German even if they are able to land Haaland.

Paper Round’s view: If push came to shove it would be interesting to see whether Chelsea would be willing to offer Werner if it actually peaked Dortmund’s interest. It will certainly get crowded at Stamford Bridge if Haaland joins without anyone leaving, but with Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham also there perhaps the Blues will look to offload one of them instead.

Frank in the frame

Frank Lampard has emerged as a shock candidate to become the next England Under-21 head coach should Aidy Boothroyd leave after the Euros, the Mail reports . Boothroyd's contract expires this summer, and after defeats to Switzerland and Portugal in Slovenia, the Young Lions must hope results go their way in the final round of group matches in order to reach the knockouts. England face Croatia on Wednesday, needing a win by two or more goals and for Switzerland to lose to Portugal, and an early exit could see Boothroyd depart and ex-Chelsea manager Lampard one of the names under consideration to replace him.

Paper Round’s view: A talented team who were ultimately mismanaged and under-performing. Wait, are we talking about Chelsea under Lampard or the England U21s? Out of his depth at Stamford Bridge, Lampard needs to go back to basics after rushing into his dream job. He would be lucky to land the U21 role, but it wouldn’t be surprising either.

Bruce safe at Newcastle – for now

Newcastle United will not part ways with Steve Bruce just yet, the Telegraph reports . Despite a local paper showing 95 per cent of fans would like to see Bruce sacked as manager, the club have opted to stick with the 60-year-old after a “frantic” day of meetings. Newcastle are 17th in the Premier League table, two points above Fulham with a game in hand.

Paper Round’s view: 95 per cent?! Says it all, no?

