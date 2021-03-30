Sergio Aguero has already been linked to a host of clubs following Manchester City’s announcement on Monday that he is to leave the Premier League club at the end of the season.

There will be two key dilemmas for interested parties to ponder. The first will be whether a club would be willing to take on a player his age with his injury track record. The second is who would want to take on his substantial wage demands. He reportedly earns £230,000 a week at City.

We break down the teams in the running to sign the prolific goalscorer and whether he would be a suitable fit at each of them.

INDEPENDIENTE

The romantic option. A return to Aguero’s hometown club would be one the football purists would enjoy. Aguero rose through Independiente’s academy before sealing a move as a teenager to La Liga club Atletico Madrid in 2006. In 2019 Aguero spoke of his desire to return to his homeland when he finishes up at Man City.

"I will always try [to get back to Argentina]," he told reporters ahead of their Copa America campaign.

I know what the fans [of Independiente] want, but I have a contract with City and I try to focus on these two years I've got left.

"Then I'll see what I'll do but of course, the Rojo [Independiente] is my priority."

Is the club still his priority two years later? Quite possibly. Moving there would also mean he would avoid facing City, the club he shown loyalty to for a decade, in the Champions League. However, he would surely have to happily accept a severe wage cut to make the move happen.

PSG

Financially Paris Saint-Germain could afford to bring Aguero in. A front three of Aguero, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar would be a tantalising prospect.

Playing under compatriot Mauricio Pochettino may also prove attractive as the club compete for numerous honours and he would likely be a replacement for Mauro Icardi, who could reportedly be on the way out of PSG in the summer.

BARCELONA

If you believe reports in Spain , Aguero has already reached an agreement to join the La Liga club this summer on a deal until 2023.

Newly-elected president Joan Laporta is keen to bolster the squad despite their financial woes, but any such move could potentially hinge on whether fellow Argentine Lionel Messi will remain at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has regularly reiterated this season his desire to sign a striker and Aguero would undoubtedly fill a void left by Luis Suarez’s departure last summer.

However, with Aguero about to turn 33 and Messi 34 you wonder if this would be a wise strategy from a club who are also meant to be shifting towards investing in their youth players from their world-renowned La Masia academy. With Barcelona believed to be comfortably over £1 billion in debt, signing Aguero would not seem a wise move in the long term.

ATLETICO MADRID

Aguero to Atletico would be an excellent signing for the La Liga club. Atletico are top of the league standings but have been highly dependent on Luis Suarez scoring the majority of the goals.

Despite Atletico’s impressive domestic form this season, Argentine boss Diego Simeone has not found the perfect foil for Suarez. Joao Felix has spent more time than expected on the bench and January signing Moussa Dembele has been utilised sparingly.

Aguero is regarded as a club legend at Atletico, scoring 101 goals in 234 appearances over a five-season spell, so he would have no issues adapting to his surroundings. But Atletico may not be able to afford his wages and whether an aging Aguero could adapt to Simeone’s aggressive, high-pressure style would be another potential stumbling block.

INTER MIAMI/MLS

It is no secret that club owner David Beckham wants to bring global stars to the club.

Miami will be looking to make a real impression on Major League Soccer this season with Aguero’s Argentina teammate Gonzalo Higuain and former Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi already there.

Aguero would certainly get fans excited and he may see it as a great way from a personal perspective to see out his decorated playing career in a glamorous, Latin-influenced city.

