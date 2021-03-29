Manchester City have confirmed that club legend Sergio Aguero will leave this summer when his contract expires.

Aguero, 32, has been with City since 2011 and is their all-time record scorer with 257 goals in 384 appearances.

He is responsible for one of the most famous moments in City's history when he scored the injury-time winner that secured the club’s first Premier League title in 2012.

"Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated," City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak told the club website.

"His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football.

"This is not yet the moment for farewell words and speeches. There is still much to achieve in the remainder of the time we have with Sergio, and we look forward to his contributions to the challenges which lay ahead.

"In the meantime, it gives me great pleasure to announce that we will be commissioning an artist to create a statue of Sergio to live at the Etihad Stadium alongside the ones under construction for Vincent and David. And we look forward to the opportunity to bid Sergio a fitting farewell at the end of the season."

Aguero is the highest scoring overseas player in Premier League history and is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever play in the league.

He has scored the most hat-tricks (12) in Premier League history and became City's all-time leading scorer, overtaking Eric Brook’s 78-year record, when he netted against Napoli in 2017.

He has played a key role in helping City win four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups over the 10 years, but has struggled with injury this season, only starting four league matches.

"When a cycle comes to an end, many sensations arise,” he wrote on Twitter.

"A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole 10 seasons – unusual for a professional player this day and age.

Sergio Agüero en 2012 face à QPR Image credit: Getty Images

"Ten seasons with major achievements, throughout which I was able to become the top historic goalscorer and forging an indestructible bond with all those who love this club – people who will always be in my heart.

"I was to join during the reconstruction era of 2011, and with the guidance of the owners and the contributions of many players, we earned a place among the greatest in the world.

"The task to maintain this well-deserved privileged position will remain on others. As for myself, I will continue to give it my utmost for the rest of the season to win more titles and bring more joy to the fans. Then, a new stage with new challenges will begin, and I am ready to face them with the same passion and professionalism that I have always dedicated to continue to competing at the highest level."

City say they will be making plans to mark his departure on the final home game of the season against Everton, when it is hoped a limited number of fans will be back in stadiums.

