Spanish full-back Sergio Reguilon has been linked to Manchester United as his future at Real Madrid seems uncertain.

Reguilon, 23, spent the season just gone out on loan with Sevilla, where he helped the La Liga club to win the Europa League.

However according to reports from AS Real are looking to sell Reguilon because manager Zinedine Zidane is not convinced by the academy product, particularly when he has Marcelo and Ferland Mendy.

The Spanish report says that Sevilla would be interested in bringing Reguilon back on loan, but United are in the race as well as neither Luke Shaw or Brandon Williams have been able to nail down the starting left-back spot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are leading Sevilla as well as the likes of Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli because they would be willing to pay a transfer fee and they have showed the most interest thus far.

The report says that while there is no place for Reguilon at Real right now the team would be interested in including a buy-back clause in case he develops into a world beater, similar to what they did with Alvaro Morata.

Reguilon is currently with the Spain squad on international duty and was asked about his future.

He replied "All I want is to play, and keep growing as a player. That's all I ask for".

Expert view

Before we get to our expert view from Spain it’s worth first considering whether or not United would agree to a deal with a buy-back clause.

Whilst Real have done it before with big clubs, like Juve, it’s not something that is as common in England.

But what is Reguilon is a player? “Reguilón plays always as left-back defender, but he could perfectly fit into a more offensive left side position,” says Eurosport Spain’s Enrique Sanchez.

Sergio Reguilon of Sevilla FC and Jesus Navas of Sevilla FC gesture during the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Sevilla FC at Wanda Metropolitano on March 7, 2020 in Madrid, Spain Image credit: Getty Images

“He is a very competitive player. Since his first matches with Real showed a high intensity. He is always in a good shape and you can watch him running from box to box an entire match, starting on the outside and ending close to a more central position.

“Maybe he is not the best defender but if somebody dribbles him, he will come back quickly to his position. You have to dribble him twice. He is always offering a extra pass on the left and trying to combine to get into the area when goes on attack mode.

“Real Madrid wants to sell him because Zidane is in love with [Ferland] Mendy and also respects Marcelo as a veteran player. So for now Zidane doesn't need another left back.

“But Madrid, as a club, doesn't want to sell him, maybe they prefer to make a new loan. If they sell it's to make some cash.

“He doesn't want to leave Real but he knows it's difficult for him to play with Mendy and Marcelo. So he prefers to continue playing and doesn't care if had to leave, maybe when Marcelo retires or leaves the club Reguilon will come back.”

