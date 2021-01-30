Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi is being considered by Liverpool as they look for a new defender, according to reports.

Liverpool are desperate for a defender - with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all sidelined - and the 28-year-old is a player Liverpool are considering, according to Sky Germany, the London Evening Standard and the Telegraph.

Mustafi, who joined Arsenal in August 2016 for a fee reportedly in excess of £35m, has played just nine times in all appearances for the Gunners this season.

The Germany international is in talks with Arsenal to have his contract, which expires this summer, terminated.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told reporters on Friday: "We are having conversations internally, with player and agent.

"We will see what is the right solution for this moment."

Jurgen Klopp has maintained champions Liverpool will be financially responsible in the transfer market, due to the economic situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but said the club is working tirelessly to find a defensive solution in the coming days.

"I'm not sure there's an £80 million centre back available at the moment," Klopp told reporters on Friday. "A player of this calibre, I'm not sure teams would sell them now.

It's the same situation as before, we work on this. If we don't sleep, we work.

"Everything is long-term, usually. It's about solutions and that's what we are working on."

ESPN reported on Friday that Liverpool are also looking at New York Red Bulls' 28-year-old central defender Aaron Long.

