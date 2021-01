Football

Six Real Madrid stars on market to fund Kylian Mbappe move – Euro Papers

Real Madrid have unveiled the ‘Mbappe Formula’ – a financial plan they hope will see Kylian Mbappe swap Paris Saint-Germain for the Spanish capital. The Spanish giants are planning to put six players on the market this summer to raise an eye-watering nine-figure fee. But will PSG play ball?

