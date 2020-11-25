Spurs and others to chase Szoboszlai

The Daily Mail reports that Dominik Szoboszlai of Red Bull Salzburg could be at the centre of a transfer battle this January. The 20-year-old Hungarian international is wanted by clubs such as Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur, and the Austrian side have a contract with the player that would let him leave for £23 million.

transfers Barcelona can now sign Mane for £100m less - Paper Round 17 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: AC Milan and Salzburg’s sister club RB Leipzig are also keen on the youngster. If Leipzig want him then he will almost certainly make the switch but if they need to raise cash within the wider organisation then a move elsewhere could be the practical option. Perhaps only Bayern have the financial muscle to move in the winter as the impact of coronavirus continues to be felt.

Liverpool go all in for Upamecano – Euro Papers

Klopp ready to sell duo

The Daily Express believes that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could be prepared to sell some squad players to raise funds this January. The champions have suffered injuries at the back with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out for the long term. The paper believes that selling Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi would raise funds to reinforce the defence.

Paper Round’s view: Both Origi and Shaqiri both looked close to the exit at Anfield at different points in the summer, but ultimately they have both stayed. Neither of them have featured prominently since and that is more to do with Liverpool’s extremely high standards than a criticism of their quality. Other Premier League sides would likely be interested.

Arsenal to hold onto Pepe

The Sun claims that Arsenal are not considering the exit of winger Nicolas Pepe. The 25-year-old Ivorian international was sent off against Leeds and Mikel Arteta was unimpressed, but they will not loan him out in January. Their busy schedule and hopes for his future form mean he will be kept on for the foreseeable future.

Paper Round’s view: At 25 Pepe does not have long left to impress. There is no doubting his talent as he showed plenty in France, and there have been occasional flashes of brilliance in an Arsenal shirt, too. Perhaps a loan move might not be the worst thing for him, with a spell back in France perhaps a way to rediscover his form.

Eriksen open to Arsenal move

While Pepe is struggling in attack for Arsenal, one player who might get the chance to improve their forward line is Christian Eriksen. The 28-year-old Danish international has failed to impress for Inter Milan since his move from Spurs, and despite the bad blood between his former club and Arsenal, he is happy to move to their North London rivals.

Paper Round’s view: Arsenal need a spark to improve their attack, and Mikel Arteta is clearly not willing to give Mesut Ozil the chance to shine. However the club’s finances are in poor shape and perhaps a cut-price deal for Eriksen, maybe a loan until the end of the season to prove himself, would be a gamble worth taking.

Football Van Dijk injury proving Klopp is no chequebook manager YESTERDAY AT 19:11