Spurs to do double deal

The Daily Mail believes that Spurs have completed their loan deal for Gareth Bale. Real Madrid will have to contribute financially to a package that is worth £13 million for the 31-year-old Welsh international. Meanwhile the paper believes that Sergio Reguilon will join for £27 million, and will soon undergo a medical to become the second player signed from Real.

Paper Round’s view: At 31 and for £13 million for a year, Bale is a pretty big risk. But if it goes wrong, the deal will be easy to bring to a close next summer and the two parties can look elsewhere. The key will be managing the stresses on Bale’s body, which will require a sensitive approach that Jose Mourinho has not always been known for at previous clubs.

Man Utd battle Prem rivals for PSG star - Euro Papers

United linked with Alli

The Mirror suggests that Manchester United could be in the market for Dele Alli. The paper reports that Jose Mourinho was only told to buy one player by Alex Ferguson when at United - the Tottenham playmaker. With the 24-year-old England international now out of favour with Mourinho and potentially on his way out, United may finally have a chance to bring him to Old Trafford.

Paper Round’s view: Alli is hugely talented and when he emerged on the scene in the Premier League he looked astoundingly assured. That level has dropped off along with the rest of the Spurs team, but he would surely be an upgrade on Paul Pogba, and could perhaps do a better job than Jesse Lingard manages on the right wing when he is called upon by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United target Traore

With their hopes of signing Jadon Sancho almost gone completely, the Sun believes that Manchester United are keen on Atalanta’s winger Amad Traore. The 18-year-old Ivorian is wanted by Manchester City, Arsenal, Juventus and others, and United could step up their interest before the end of the transfer window, despite having barely played any professional football.

Paper Round’s view: The move for Traore would recall United’s late and desperate move for Anthony Martial. They were fortunate that he had an instant impact and in the medium term has proven to be a useful player. Buying another teenager though when the club needs proven quality at central defence - assuming Ed Woodward can manage only one more transfer before the window closes - would probably be an error.

Koeman: Suarez could stay

There is a chance that Ronald Koeman could keep Luis Suarez at Barcelona. Spanish newspaper reports the new manager as saying; “We'll wait and see if there's a way out for him or not. But we respect contracts and from day one we've said that if he's part of the squad then he'll be another player for us."

Paper Round’s view: If Juventus do not come in for Suarez then there are few other clubs who could afford to take on a player at 33 with sizeable wages. Gonzalo Higuain looks likely to take up a designated player spot at Inter Miami which blocks off one rumoured exit, and there is no suggestion he wants to move to China or the UAE.

