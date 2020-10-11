Tottenham want to sign Joe Rodon, Memphis Depay expects to leave Lyon, and the Championship and Real Madrid are attracting attention from rival clubs.

Bale to help Spurs sign Rodon

The Sun reports that Tottenham Hotspur have offered just £7 million for Swansea City central defender Joe Rodon, while Leicester City have made a bid of £20 million. The 22-year-old Wales international, though, is teammates with both Ben Davies and Gareth Bales for Wales, both of whom could convince the defender to make the move to London.

Paper Round’s view: With Rodon’s potential and the lack of alternatives available to Spurs now the international deadline has passed for the Premier League clubs, it is hard to see why Swansea would countenance an offer as low as £7m. Bale and co may help persuade Rodon to drive down the asking price a little but Leicester’s interest will put a floor on any offer they will accept.

Depay ready to move on

The Daily Mail brings quotes from Lyon’s forward Memphis Depay. The 26-year-old Dutch striker was close to joining Barcelona before the transfer deadline but the move fell through. He has admitted that a winter move could be on the cards, saying: 'We will see. Soon we'll be in January. We'll have to wait and see how things are. It's not that I'm definitely going, but it's likely there will be clubs in for me soon.'

Paper Round’s view: Depay is only 26 and as he points out later in his interview, he will be close to a free transfer. That should attract a host of European clubs who are looking to strengthen while not taking too much money from their transfer budgets. That should also elevate Memphis to the top of many shortlists, and he is finally starting to reach the top of his potential.

Josh King and others expected to make Premier League move

The Daily Star believes that there is a host of talent still likely to step up from the Championship to the Premier League before the end of the domestic transfer deadline, which kicks in on 16 October. Joe Rodon is one, but Said Benrahma and Josh King may move to West Ham, West Brom want Troy Deeney and Karlan Grant, and Leeds could sign Todd Cantwell.

Paper Round’s view: There are plenty of talented players who would improve almost any team in the Premier League. Indeed, if any manager, including Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, suffer a serious injury amongst their squad they would be confident of finding a reasonable replacement from the talent on offer at the moment. Expect plenty of action before the October deadline is put in place.

Europe ready to pounce on Real talent

Spanish paper Marca reports that plenty of top European sides, and Manchester United, are keen on Real Madrid’s younger players. United wanted Martin Odegaard but he was brought back from his loan spell, PSG are eyeing Vinicius Jr, Fede Valverde was subject of interest from Bayern, and Dutch side Ajax were interested in taking youngster Kubo on loan.

Paper Round’s view: It is not yet clear how the coronavirus will be banished from everyday life, or if it ever will be entirely. Because of that the financial implications of the disease mean that Real Madrid may be grateful of the chance to raise funds this winter and next summer if fans are not let back into stadiums in their usual numbers and if fans can't afford to spend as much on their teams.

