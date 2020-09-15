Tottenham Hotspur are set for Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon, Oscar is asked to join Arsenal, and Yannick Carrasco is on his way back.

Spurs close in on Bale

The Sun leads with what would be the biggest transfer of the Premier League window by claiming that Tottenham Hotspur are close to signing Gareth Bale. The Spanish side would be responsible for some of his £650,000-a-week wages and a cost of around £20 might be what it takes for Daniel Levy to get the 31-year-old Welshman back to the club for the year.

Paper Round’s view: Bale was evidently very happy at Tottenham and given he is content to wait out his contract at Real it makes sense that he would be willing to sacrifice his life there in order to move back to somewhere familiar. If he can stay fit then he is exactly the kind of player that Jose Mourinho loves, but whether he can manage that is another matter entirely.

Reguilon set for Tottenham

Meanwhile the Mirror claims that Tottenham Hotspur are close to another Real Madrid player, this time 23-year-old Sergio Reguilon. The Spanish international left-back had been linked with Manchester United but a move to North London now seems likeliest, but the Spanish club’s desire for a buyback clause put United off the deal.

Paper Round’s view: Spurs, if they complete this signing and Bale, will have had one of the most extensive transfer window rebuilds of any side in the Premier League, which did not seem on the cards a few weeks ago. Jose Mourinho might already be kicking off but if he can't apply himself with the resources that will shortly be at his disposal, then there will be little sympathy.

Oscar asked to join Arsenal

Arsenal’s Brazilian ex-Chelsea duo David Luiz and Willian have been asking former teammate Oscar to join them at their new club. Oscar left Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG to become one of the best-paid players in the world, and explained he could not join them so easily, telling Fox: “But for me it's a little more difficult. I have a contract with Shanghai, it's a little more difficult to leave.'

Paper Round’s view: Oscar was a very good player for Chelsea and there is no doubt he could have still performed in the Premier League when he chose to leave, but after years away from top-flight football there is probably little reason to spend money on bringing him back, because the switch back to a higher level may now be beyond him. For that at least he is being seriously compensated.

Carrasco to make return

One player who is coming back from Chinese football is Yannick Carrasco, the former Atletico Madrid winger who left for Dalian Pro. The 27-year-old Belgian international had decided he had played enough football in China and will now cost 27 million euros to go back to Diego Simeone’s side. The fee will be in installments as the Spanish club are cash-strapped.

Paper Round’s view: Carrasco was a fine player for Atletico in his time in Spain and like most Spanish clubs they have little money to put together a transfer strategy this summer. The willingness of Carrasco to return and for them to pay in installments is a sensible option to exercise while other players would cost too much.

