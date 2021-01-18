Dele Alli will look to move to Paris Saint-Germain this week, according to reports.

The Spurs playmaker has featured just four times in the Premier League this season, with most of his appearances coming in the Europa League in the 2020/21 campaign.

Premier League Mourinho lauds 'magnificent' Ndombele following Tottenham win 16 HOURS AGO

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has preferred Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg ahead Alli, who has struggled to convince the Portuguese of his worth and was linked with a loan move to PSG at the end of the previous transfer window.

Now, according to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old England international will press for a move to Paris after failing to make the squad for his side’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United at the weekend, a victory that saw Spurs climb into fourth place.

The chances of a move have been strengthened by the arrival at PSG of Mauricio Pochettino, who was Alli’s boss at Spurs for several years before he was sacked by Daniel Levy.

PSG are in the market for a creative player as Julian Draxler’s form continues to underwhelm, with the German international linked with a move in the other direction to north London, though to join Arsenal.

Alli is reportedly keen to move away from Spurs, at least on loan, to ensure he has enough game time to convince England manager Gareth Southgate to include him in the squad for the rescheduled Euro 2020 in the summer.

Arsenal move to loan Barcelona's 'new Iniesta' – Euro Papers

transfers Rose to turn down WBA in favour of move to Spain or Germany - Paper Round 15/01/2021 AT 22:01