Tammy Abraham is on the brink of sealing a move to AS Roma after arriving in the Italian capital and undergoing a medical.

Despite interest from Arsenal, the forward is set to swap Chelsea for a crack at life in Serie A.

It is believed that Roma boss Jose Mourinho was able to convince Abraham of his long-term vision for the club.

Abraham, 23, touched down in Rome on Sunday, and underwent a medical after completing Covid protocols.

It is being reported that Abraham has agreed terms over a five-year contract, which contains a buyback clause Chelsea could trigger for £80 million from the summer of 2023.

Abraham will be charged with the task of replacing Edin Dzeko at Roma, after the former Manchester City forward made a move to Inter Milan on Saturday.

The Serie A season kicks off next weekend, with Roma playing host to Fiorentina on Sunday.

