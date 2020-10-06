The summer transfer window has closed - but how did your club perform? We take a look at the business done by all 20 Premier League teams...

So that is that. There will be no further international signings until January. Domestic deals can still be done until October 16, but no overseas players can sign for Premier League clubs. There was the usual frantic scurry from clubs desperate for one last addition. Some got their man, and look much better set for it. Others, much to the annoyance of their fans, did not.

Who are the winners and losers from the summer transfer window? It is back to school as we grade every Premier League team on their ability to get the deals they needed done.

(Estimated net spend figures from Transfermarkt)

Arsenal

Thomas Partey finally made the move to London Image credit: Getty Images

Well, well, well, it is Partey time after all. On a day when beloved and out-of-proportion mascot Gunnersaurus was let go as a cost cutting exercise – go figure – Arsenal have splashed €50m on Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, activating the midfielder’s release clause right at the last, after it looked the deal was dead in the water.

It added the finishing touch to a decent transfer window for Mikel Arteta, given the difficult market clubs have to operate in during the coronavirus pandemic. Partey is a player he and the club have coveted for some time, while Gabriel adds much-needed quality at the back. Dani Ceballos and Willan add further options to a talented squad.

Another forward would perhaps have been useful, but lets not forget Arsenal's best business of the window was securing the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for another three years.

Ins: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, £45m) Willian (Arsenal, free), Cedric Soares (Southampton, undisclosed), Pablo Mari (Flamengo, undisclosed), Gabriel Magalhaes (Lille, £27m), George Lewis (Larvik, free), Tim Akinola (Huddersfield, free), Salah-Eddine (Feyenoord, free), Jonathan Dizeyi (Spurs, free), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid, loan), Alex Runarsson (Dijon, undisclosed).

Outs: Tobi Omole (Released), Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart, loan), Matthew Dennis (Released), Zech Medley (Gillingham, loan), Zak Swanson (Maastricht, loan), Jordi Osei-Tutu (Cardiff City, loan), Sam Greenwood (Leeds, undisclosed), Ben Sheaf (Coventry, loan), Trae Coyle (Gillingham, loan), Matt Smith (Swindon, loan), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma, free), Tyreece John-Jules (Doncaster, loan), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, undisclosed), Daniel Ballard (Blackpool, loan), Matteo Guendouzi (Hertha Berlin, loan).

Net spend: £-61.5m

Rating: A

----

Aston Villa

Like the Gunners, keeping hold of top talent was imperative at Villa and, somewhat against the odds, local hero Jack Grealish has signed a new deal and will lead the club into what appears to be a brighter future.

Ollie Watkins has brought some vital quality up front – just ask Virgil van Dijk how good the former Brentford hitman is – while Bertrand Traore provides another talented option for Dean Smith to choose from.

Ollie Watkins has hit the ground running at Villa Image credit: Getty Images

Ross Barkley seems like he is in the right place to resurrect his career, while Emiliano Martinez, some believe, deserved to be Arsenal No 1. Villa are still a little light in deputies for Watkins given two strikers left in the window, but overall a decent summer in the transfer market for the men from the Midlands.

Ins: Ollie Watkins (Brentford, £33), Emiliano Martinez (Arsenal, undisclosed), Bertrand Traore (Lyon, undisclosed), Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed), Ross Barkley (Chelsea, loan).

Outs: Ross McCormack (Released), Callum O'Hare (Released), Jack Birch (Released), Anton Hooper (Released), Colin Odutayo (Released), Dimitri Sea (Released), Jamie Searle (Released), Kelsey Mooney (Scunthorpe, free), Matija Sarkic (Wolves, free), James Chester (Stoke, free), James Bree (Luton, undisclosed), Borja Baston (Leganes, free), Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce, undisclosed), Jota (Released), Ørjan Nyland (Released).

Net spend: -£53.82

Rating: B

----

Brighton

Brighton’s summer dealings are very Graham Potter. Lots of unknown names plucked from all corners of Europe, for reasonable prices.

To go along with the myriad of captures from Belgium and Switzerland, signing Adam Lallana on a free, bringing him “home” to the south coast, was a no brainer.

The Seagull lost plenty of experience in Shane Duffy and Glenn Murray, while Aaron Mooy will be a loss in midfield, and adding some further firepower would have been welcomed.

Ins: Adam Lallana (Free), Jensen Weir (Wigan, undisclosed), Joel Veltman (Ajax, undisclosed), Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge, undisclosed), Cameron Peupion (Sydney FC, undisclosed), Taylor Richards (Doncaster, loan), Jan Paul van Hecke (NAC Breda), Ulrick Eneme Ella (Amiens), Reda Khadra (Borussia Dortmund), Andi Zeqiri (Lausanne-Sport), Michael Karbownik (Legia Warsaw, undisclosed), Jakub Moder (Lech Poznan, undisclosed)

Outs: Leon Balogun (Wigan, loan), Archie Davies (Crawley, free), Lewis Freestone (Cheltenham, free), George Cox (Fortuna Sittard, undisclosed), Anthony Knockaert (Fulham, undisclosed), Beram Kayal (Released), Percy Tau (Anderlecht, loan), Martin Montoya (Real Betis, undisclosed), Matt Clarke (Derby, loan), Ryan Longman (AFC Wimbledon, loan), Leo Ostigard (Coventry, loan), David Button (West Brom), Aaron Mooy (Shanghai SIPG, undisclosed), Glenn Murray (Watford, loan), Shane Duffy (Celtic, loan), Jan Paul van Hecke (Heerenveen, loan), Dale Stephens (Burnley, undisclosed), Viktor Gyökeres (Swansea, loan).

Net spend: £12.24m

Grade: C

----

Burnley

Sean Dyche must have his knapsack packed, ready to walk out that door. Another dreadful window for Burnley, who have added just Dale Stephens, for a paltry £1m, to their squad. Nothing materialised on deadline day, despite Dyche making it glaringly obvious, time and again, the club needed plentiful fresh faces.

All is not well between Dyche and chairman Mike Garlick. Talks are ongoing for the club to be taken over, and that cannot come soon enough, as the Clarets are in major need of a cash injections.

Their saving grace is that they normally do most of their shopping in the Championship, and domestic deals can still be done until October 16. Major work still needed. Dyche has worked wonders so far, but he is but one (grizzly) man.

Ins: Will Norris (Wolves, undisclosed), Marc Richter (Augsburg, undisclosed), Dale Stephens (Brighton, undisclosed), Will Rickard, Connor Barrett (Leicester), Ismaila Diallo (Arsenal), Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Reading), Anthony Gomez Mancini (Angers, loan)

Outs: Joe Hart (Tottenham, free), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle, free), Adam Legzdins (Released), Aaron Lennon (Released), Oliver Younger (Released), Scott Wilson (Released), Joel Senior (Released), Adam Phillips (Morecambe, loan), Ryan Cooney (Morecambe, loan), Ben Gibson (Norwich, loan), Rhys Fenlon (Accrington, free), Aiden O'Neill (Melbourne City), Jordan Cropper (Chesterfield, loan).

Net spend: -£1m

Grade: E

----

Chelsea

A tale of two positions. In attack, Chelsea could not have had a better window. They have acquired the best two young players the Bundesliga has to offer in Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, an England left-back who can attack and defend brilliantly in equal measure in Ben Chilwell, with Hakim Ziyech another who will bring quality out wide.

The Blues have addressed one problem area – goalkeeper – and brought in Edouard Mendy to replace the error-prone Kepa Arrizabalaga, with Thiago Silva’s wealth of experience being brought into the heart of the Chelsea rearguard commendable.

It has not gone to plan for Thiago Silva as yet Image credit: Getty Images

However, as we saw in a calamitous first half at West Brom last week, there are frailties at the back for Chelsea, and they have not addressed them this transfer window. Some lavish spending on an aesthetically pleasing facade could be undone by neglecting the foundations.

Ins: Hakim Ziyech (Ajax, £33.4m), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig, £47.5m), Ben Chilwell (Leicester, £45-50m), Malang Sarr (Free), Thiago Silva (Free), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen, £72m), Edouard Mendy (Rennes, £22m).

Outs: Josh Grant (Released), Marcel Lavinier (Released), Richard Nartey (Released), Pedro (Released), Willian (Arsenal, free), Jamie Cumming (Stevenage, loan), Trevoh Chalobah (Lorient, loan), Tariq Uwakwe (Accrington Stanley, loan), Ethan Ampadu (Sheffield United, loan), Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace, loan), Conor Gallagher (West Brom, loan), Lewis Baker (Trabzonspor, loan), Davide Zappacosta (Genoa, loan), Ross Barkley (Aston Villa, loan), Jacob Maddox (Vitoria), Armando Broja (Vitesse, loan), Kenedy (Granada, loan), Luke McCormick (Bristol Rovers, loan), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht, loan), Tiemoue Bakayoko (Napoli, loan).

Net spend: £154m

Grade: B

----

Crystal Palace

Another quiet window for Palace, but that is how they like it. That means Wilfried Zaha, now the Eagles’ captain, is staying put for at least another six months. Will he ever get that big move?

However, while Palace didn’t bring in a great number of signings, they did add real exciting quality in Eberechi Eze, who lit up the Championship last season. In what we have seen from him in the Premier League so far, it seems he has a bright future.

Palace do not have the biggest squad in the world, so a few additions would have made Roy Hodgson’s life a little easier, but a quiet deadline day is a welcome sight in south London. Plus, somehow, they got £18m for Alexander Sorloth, so they made an overall profit.

Ins: Nathan Ferguson (West Brom, free), Jake Giddings (free), Eberechi Eze (QPR, £16.2m), Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea, loan)

Outs: Kian Flanagan (Released), Dion-Curtis Henry (Released), Daniel Tupper (Released), Jason Lokilo (Doncaster, free), Alexander Sorloth (RB Leipzig).

Net spend: £1.8m

Grade: B

----

Everton

What on earth is happening on Merseyside? Liverpool are losing 7-2 at Aston Villa, and Everton are top of the table with four wins from four, with James Rodriguez in midfield and Carlo Ancelotti as manager.

The ambitious Everton owners are starting to see their gamble to pay the big bucks for Ancelotti pay off, as he has brought in some real talent. Rodriguez looks happy again after a miserable time at Real Madrid, and that can only spell trouble for Premier League defences.

Allan is someone Ancelotti has managed before, like James, and he jumped at the chance to get a man that brings balance to midfield, alongside a surprisingly unheralded signing of Aboulaye Doucoure. Ben Godfrey adds cover for Mason Holgate’s injury, while Roma goalkeeper Robin Olson can keep Jordan Pickford on his toes. A simply fantastic window for the Toffees.

Ins: Niels Nkounkou (Marseille, free), Allan (Napoli, undisclosed), James Rodriguez (Real Madrid, £20m), Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford, £20m), Ben Godfrey (Norwich, £20m), Robin Olson (Roma, loan).

Outs: Morgan Feeney (Released), Alexander Denny (Released), Matthew Foulds (Released), Luke Garbutt (Released), Oumar Niasse (Released), Morgan Schneiderlin (Nice, undisclosed), Leighton Baines (Retired), Maarten Stekelenburg (Released), Nathangelo Markelo (FC Twente), Kieran Dowell (Norwich, loan), Denis Adeniran (Wycombe, loan), Manasse Mampala (Released), Korede Adedoyin (Released), Cuco Martina (Released), Lewis Gibson (Reading, loan), Moise Kean (PSG, loan), Theo Walcott (Southampton, loan).

Net spend: -£63.4m

Grade: A

----

Fulham

Well, chairman Tony Khan was true to his word, as Fulham did, right at the final hour, bring in two defenders. But, it very much appears much too little, too late, with a Manchester City youngster and loanee from Lyon unlikely to shore up one of the Premier League’s most chaotic defences.

Ademola Lookman already looks like he could be a real asset to Fulham, but the window otherwise has been very unflattering.

Adopting a very different approach to transfers to when they were last in the Premier League, and rightfully so, Fulham have brought in some bargain purchases, but adding to a squad that scraped into the Premier League, they surely needed more. The late capture of Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan could be something of a saving grace, but a relegation battle lies ahead, for sure.

Ins: Antonee Robinson (Wigan, £2m), Mario Lemina (Southampton, loan), Harrison Reed (Southampton, £6m), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain, loan), Kenny Tete (Lyon, undisclosed), Ola Aina (Torino, loan), Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig, loan), Joachim Andersen (Lyon, loan), Tosin Adarabioyo (Manchester City, undisclosed), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea, loan).

Outs: Luca de la Torre (Heracles, free), Cody Drameh (Leeds, undisclosed), Alfie Mawson (Bristol City, loan), Steven Sessegnon (Bristol City, loan), Marcus Bettinelli (Middlesbrough, loan), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest, loan), Jerome Opoku (Plymouth, loan), Marlon Fossey (Shrewsbury Town, loan), Jordan Archer (Released), Tristan Cover (Released), Magnus Norman (Released), Nicolas Santos Clase (Released), Toni Stahl (Released), Cameron Thompson (Released), Ben Tricker (Released).

Net spend: -£29.57m

Grade: C

----

Leeds

It looked like Leeds’ business was done and dusted when Michael Cuisance failed his medical ahead of a move from Bayern Munich – a disappointment that would take the gloss of what has been a fine window for the Premier League newboys.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side look like they could become even more of a Harlem Globetotters-esque entertainment machine as they announced the deadline day signing of Brazilian winger Raphinha from Rennes.

They were ultimately disappointed not to secure the permanent signing of Ben White after he was so integral to them last season, but Leeds have added bodies in every position, and look very well set indeed.

Ins: Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers, undisclosed), Illan Meslier (FC Lorient, undisclosed), Jack Harrison (Manchester City, loan), Joe Gelhardt (Wigan, undisclosed), Cody Drameh (Fulham, undisclosed), Sam Greenwood (Arsenal, undisclosed), Robin Koch (Freiburg, £12.9m), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia, £30m), Crysencio Summerville (Feyenoord, undisclosed), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad, undisclosed), Raphinha (Rennes, undisclosed).

Outs: Ryan Edmondson (Aberdeen, loan), Alfie McCalmont (Oldham, loan), Bryce Hosannah (Bradford, loan), Kun Temenuzhkov (Real Union, loan), Jordan Stevens (Swindon, loan)

Net spend: -£102m

Grade: A

----

Leicester

As expected, there was not even any point in having a Sky Sports reporter at the King Power on deadline day. There was more chance of seeing pigs fly than Leicester adding any further signings.

Filling the hole left by Harry Maguire was the priority for Leicester this summer, and they left it late, but Leicester feel they have got the man capable of stepping into that void in Wesley Fofana.

Ben Chilwell is a big loss, but they recouped a great deal of money for him from Chelsea, and moved quickly to replace him with the signing of Timothy Castagne. Still, a few more bodies, given how Leicester ran out of steam last season, would have been welcomed.

Ins: Timothy Castagne (Atalanta, undisclosed), Cengiz Under (Roma, loan), Wesley Fofana (Saint Etienne, £36.5m).

Outs: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea, £45-50m), Calvin Bassey (Rangers), Viktor Johansson (Released), Ryan Loft (Scunthorpe, free), Connor Tee (Released), Viktor Johansson (Rotherham, free), Connor Tee (Released), Daniel Iversen (Leuven, loan), Bartosz Kapustka (Legia Warsaw), George Hirst (Rotherham, loan), Fousseni Diabate (Trabzonspor), Darnell Johnson (Wigan, loan), Adrien Silva (Sampdoria, loan), Rachid Ghezzal (Besiktas, loan), Josh Knight (Wycombe, loan).

Net spend: £9.2m

Grade: C

----

Liverpool

When you are champions, by the margin that Liverpool won the title by last season, there is not the frantic scramble to get new faces in as is the case with your rivals, but not resting on their laurels, Jurgen Klopp has still strengthened an already fantastic squad this summer.

Some cover at full-back for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson was seen as a priority with Kostas Tsimikas identified as the man to do just that.

Thiago’s belated arrival after the move looked to be off provided Reds’ fans with a huge boost, with the Spain international bringing a range of passing rarely seen elsewhere in Europe.

Diogo Jota (centre) gives Liverpool cover up front Image credit: Getty Images

Their famed front three is hard to displace, but Diogo Jota will certainly have a good go, and he seems like the perfect, energetic frontman to add further firepower.

Ins: Kostas Tsimikas (Olympiacos, undisclosed), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich, undisclosed), Diogo Jota (Wolves, £41m).

Outs: Adam Lallana (Brighton, free), Daniel Atherton (Released), Pedro Chirivella (Nantes, free), Nathaniel Clyne (Released), Shamal George (Released), Jack Walls (Released), Dejan Lovren (FC Zenit, undisclosed), Morgan Boyes (Fleetwood, loan), Kai McKenzie-Lyle (Cambridge, free), Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City, loan), Isaac Christie-Davies (Barnsley, free), Tony Gallacher (Toronto FC, loan), Ki-Jana Hoever (Wolves, £9m), Kamil Grabara (AGF Aarhus, loan), Loris Karius (Union Berlin, loan), Ovie Ejaria (Reading, loan), Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United, £23.5m).

Net spend: -£34.02m

Grade: B

----

Manchester City

He is famed for his free flowing football, and the Johan Cruyff-inspired philosophy of setting his teams up to attack, but Pep Guardiola certainly loves to spend his employer’s money on defenders.

This summer’s outlay on Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake takes Guardiola’s spending to over £400m on defenders at City, but do they look any less penetrable as a result? Leeds certainly did not have to much trouble breaking them down.

Defenders were needed with the void left by Vincent Kompany left unfilled last season, but up front could be an issue for City this campaign, as an ageing Sergio Aguero continues to pick up injuries. Gabriel Jesus is also out at the moment, leaving City without a recognised senior striker. This could, and perhaps should, have been addressed in this window.

Ins: Pablo Moreno (Juventus, undisclosed), Ferran Torres (£20.8m), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth, £40m), Scott Carson (Derby County, loan), Ruben Dias (Benfica, £62m).

Outs: Ernest Agyiri (Released), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich, undisclosed), Jack Harrison (Leeds, loan), David Silva (Real Sociedad, free), Claudio Bravo (Real Betis, free), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, loan), Yangel Herrera (Granada, loan), Angelino (RB Leipzig, loan), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica, £13.7m), Paolo Fernandes (Casetllon), Lukas Nmecha (Anderlecht, loan), Luka Ilic (Twente, loan), Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham, undisclosed).

Net spend: £-85.63m

Grade: C

----

Manchester United

No, no, no, no. When will Manchester United learn? When will they back a manager in the transfer market just when they are on the up? Do they not want to return to their former grandeur?

Ed Woodward promised investors the club had learned their lessons in the transfer market, but rushing around on the final day, making four signings, to plug holes on a sinking ship, is quite frankly not good enough. Jose Mourinho did not get the players he wanted, and neither has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – and he could well suffer the same fate. Then repeat for the next manager.

Edinson Cavani could turn out to be a masterstroke. He is not on huge wages and will bring invaluable experience to a young squad. Alex Telles will give Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka an overdue kick up the backside, while two youngsters in Amad Traore and Facundo Pellistri could turn out to be ones to watch in the future.

Ultimately, United have not addressed the two areas they were desperate for reinforcements in – centre-back and wide forward. Jadon Sancho never arrived – and fans will hold that against Woodward and the United hierarchy should things continue to go wrong on the pitch. Defensively, United could be in for a rough ride this season.

Ins: Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua, loan), Donny van de Beek (Ajax, undisclosed), Amad Traore (Atalanta, £22.5m), Alex Telles (Porto, £12.5m), Edinson Cavani (free agent), Facundo Pellistri (Atletico Penaroll, undisclosed).

Outs: Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Released), Dion McGee (Released), Angel Gomes (Released), Ethan Hamilton (Released), Michael O'Hara (Released), Largie Ramazani (Released), George Tanner (Released), Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan, free), Tahith Chong (Werder Bremen, loan), Alex Fojticek (Blackpool, free), Joel Pereira (Huddersfield Town, loan), Dylan Levitt (Charlton, loan), Kieran O'Hara (Burton, free), James Garner (Watford, loan), Aliou Traore (Caen, loan), Diogo Dalot (AC Milan, loan), Andreas Pereira (Lazio, loan)

Net spend: £61.55m

Grade: E

----

Newcastle

The transfer window is something that Newcastle fans normally dread, but with a potential Saudi-backed takeover in the offing, forgetting their human rights record, fans in the north east were dreaming of a front two of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Alas it was not meant to be, but while the names aren’t quite as prestigious, Newcastle have still added some real quality and had a surprisingly good window.

Callum Wilson was coveted by several clubs but elected to head for Newcastle, and has hit the ground running, while the free signing of Ryan Fraser is another coup for the club. Jamal Lewis completes a trio of signings from relegated clubs, but players who will bring a great deal. Jeff Hendrick’s capture is equally as shrewd.

Callum Wilson has settled into life at Newcastle very quickly Image credit: Getty Images

Ins: Mark Gillespie (Motherwell, free), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley, free), Niall Brookwell (Liverpool, free), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth, £20m), Jamal Lewis (Norwich, undisclosed), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth, free), Rodrigo Vilca (Deportivo Municipal, undisclosed).

Outs: Luke Charman (Released), Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest, free), Robert Elliott (Released), Liam Gibson (Released), Nathan Harker (Released), Jake Turner (Morecambe, loan), Tom Allan (Accrington, loan), Freddie Woodman (Swansea, loan), Yoshinori Muto (Eibar, loan), Victor Fernandez (Viitorul Constanta, free), Kell Watts (Plymouth, loan), Florian Lejeune (Deportivo Alaves), Lewis Cass (Hartlepool, loan), Dan Barlaser (Rotherham, undisclosed).

Net spend: -£34.64

Grade: B

----

Sheffield United

It is a good job Sheffield United got Rhian Brewster’s deal over the line as it was looking likely to be a terrible window for the Blades.

A striker was vital given how their strikers struggled to get into double figures last season, and Brewster can be a real asset, even if the fee does seem a little high.

Deadline day was supposed to bring cover for the injured Jack O’Connell, but a deal for Terence Kongolo from Huddersfield fell through, which does leave them short at the back.

Ins: Wes Foderingham (Rangers, free), Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth, £18.5m), Oliver Burke (West Brom, swap), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea, loan), Jayden Bogle (Derby, undisclosed), Max Lowe (Derby, undisclosed), Ismaila Coulibaly (Sarpsborg 08), Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United, £23.5m).

Outs: Mark Duffy (Released), Keenan Ferguson (Released), Oliver Greaves (Released), Jake Eastwood (Kilmarnock, loan), Callum Gribbin (Barrow, free), Callum Robinson (West Brom, swap), Tyler Smith (Swindon Town, loan), Luke Freeman (Nottingham Forest, loan), Sam Graham (Notts County, loan), Ismaila Coulibaly (K Beerschot VA), Regan Slater (Hull, loan).

Net spend: -£50.58m

Grade: C

----

Southampton

Saints were hardly short, or desperate, but an underwhelming transfer window could come back to haunt them as the games come thick and fast this season.

Bringing Theo Walcott “home” is a good piece of business, given he was surplus to requirements at Everton and will want to prove a point. The signings of Mohamed Salisu and Ibrahima Diallo are unknowns, so it remains to be seen if they can be a success.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could turn out to be a huge loss for Saints, especially given they have not replaced him.

Ins: Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur, undisclosed), Mohamed Salisu (Real Valladolid, (undisclosed), Ibrahima Diallo (Brest, £12m), Theo Walcott (Everton, loan).

Outs: Alexander Cull (Released), Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic, loan), Maya Yoshida (Released), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur, undisclosed), Mario Lemina (Fulham, loan), Harrison Reed (Fulham, £6m), Cedric Soares (Arsenal), Alfie Jones (Hull), Jack Bycroft (Weymouth, loan), Wesley Hoedt (Lazio, loan), Guido Carillo (Elche, free), Sofiane Boufal (Angers, free).

Net spend: -£13.5m

Grade: C

----

Tottenham

Such a Jose Mourinho window for Spurs. The arch-pragmatist has done it again – identified the areas that needed strengthening and brought in players who can fill the gaps, right away.

Long-term is not on Mourinho’s mind, and from his point of view, why should it be? Gareth Bale returning will provide a huge boost, but it is unclear, having been on the periphery for so long at Real Madrid, just how much of an asset he will be.

All bases are covered. Cover for Harry Kane? Check. Bodies in midfield? Check. More quality at full back? Yes. A fine window for Spurs, and Mourinho.

Gareth Bale is back "home" Image credit: Getty Images

Ins: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton, undisclosed), Joe Hart (Burnley, free), Matt Doherty (Wolves, £14.7m), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid, loan), Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid, £30m), Carlos Vinicius (Benfica, loan).

Outs: Tariq Hinds (Released), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica, free), Michel Vorm (Released), Rayan Clarke (Released), Jonathan Dinzeyi (Released), Phoenix Patterson (Released), Maxwell Statham (Released), Maximus Tainio (Released), Troy Parrott (Millwall, loan), Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton, undisclosed), Timothy Eyoma (Lincoln, loan), Armando Shashoua (Atletico Baleares, undisclosed), Luke Amos (QPR, undisclosed), Shilow Tracey (Shrewsbury, loan), Oliver Skipp (Norwich, loan), Jack Roles (Burton, loan), Ryan Sessegnon (Hoffenheim, loan).

Net spend: -£76.59m

Grade: A

----

West Brom

The signing of Grady Diangana did not go down well at West Ham, with Mark Noble even taking to Twitter to voice his discontent. The Baggies could have a real gem in their ranks.

The youngster cannot do it all on his own. But he might have to. The other signings brought in by the Baggies do not exactly get the pulses racing.

Domestic deals can still be struck, but West Brom look shorn of quality, all over the pitch.

Ins: Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon, undisclosed), Cedric Kipre (Wigan, undisclosed), Grady Diangana (West Ham, undisclosed), David Button (Brighton, undisclosed), Callum Robinson (West Brom, swap), Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St Petersburg, free), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea, loan), Filip Krovinovic (Benfica, loan).

Outs: Kane Wilson (Forest Green, free), Jack Fitzwater (Released), Ali Al-Habsi (Released), Chris Brunt (Bristol City, free), Finn Azaz (Cheltenham, loan), Josh Griffiths (Cheltenham, loan), Jonathan Leko (Birmingham, undisclosed), Oliver Burke (Sheffield United, swap), Rayhaan Tulloch (Doncaster, loan), Nick Clayton-Phlilips (Solihull Moors, loan).

Net spend: -£21.42m

Grade: D

----

West Ham

Desperate for a defender, West Ham looked to have got their man in Fikayo Tomori on loan from Chelsea, but, at the last minute, Tomori decided he did not fancy it. Ouch.

A disaster of a window, really. Not real additions have come in, with a lack of strike options likely to hinder the Hammers, while at the back they are short of bodies.

Don’t let their good start to the season fool you, the Hammers have not improved in this transfer window. Anything but.

Ins: Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague, undisclosed), Ossama Ashley (AFC Wimbledon, undisclosed), Vladimir Coufal (Slavia Prague).

Outs: Sead Haksabanovic (IFK Norrkoping, undisclosed), Carlos Sanchez (Released), Pablo Zabaleta (Released), Jeremy Ngakia (Watford, free), Stephen Hendrie (Morecambe, free), Albian Ajeti (Celtic, £4.5m), Jordan Hugill (Norwich, £5m), Roberto (Real Valladolid, undisclosed), Daniel Kemp (Blackpool, loan), Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion, undisclosed), Jack Wilshere (Released).

Net spend: £540,000

Grade: E

----

Wolves

When you get into bed with Jorge Mendes, you have to expect what is coming you way. The fee that Wolves had to pay for Fabio Silva, who had made just a handful of appearances for Porto, smacked of Mendes getting his claws further into Wolves, and using his position of power to ensure his client got the move he wanted, for an astronomical amount of money.

Otherwise, Wolves had a decent window. They lost Matt Doherty, who has been crucial to them down the years, but arguably they have added someone even better in his position in Nelson Semedo from Barcelona.

Ki-Jana Hoever comes with plenty of potential, but it is that fee for Silva that will grab the headlines, especially if he flops.

Ins: Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa, free), Fabio Silva (Porto, undisclosed), Marcal (Lyon, undisclosed), Vitinha (Porto, loan), Ki-Jana Hoever (Liverpool, £9m), Nelson Semedo (Barcelona, £37m), Rayan Aït Nouri (Angers, loan).

Outs: Jordan Graham (Released), Connor Johnson (Released), Callum Thompson (Released), Helder Costa (Leeds United, undisclosed), Tsun Dai (Shenzhen, undisclosed), Ryan Giles (Coventry, loan), Elliot Watt (Bradford), Will Norris (Burnley, undisclosed), Morgan Gibbs-White (Swansea, loan), Matt Doherty (Spurs, £14.7m), Matija Sarkic (Shrewsbury, loan), Benny Ashley-Seal (Northampton, undisclosed), Terry Taylor (Grimsby, loan), Daniel Csoka (AFC Wimbledon, free), Lee Bonatini (Grasshoper Club Zurich, loan), Diogo Jota (Liverpool, £45m), Renat Dadashov (Grasshopper Club Zurich, loan), Connor Ronan (Grasshopper Club Zurich, loan), Ruben Vinagre (Olympiacos, loan).

Net spend: -£2.34m

Grade: C

