Chelsea could receive summer bids for Tammy Abraham if it appears the striker's long-term future lies away from Stamford Bridge, the Telegraph reports. Thomas Tuchel's treatment of Abraham, plus Chelsea's interest in Erling Haaland, are two reasons why other Premier League clubs and European rivals are reportedly monitoring the situation. This summer Abraham will have two years left on his current contract, and if it appears Chelsea are unwilling to negotiate an extension then clubs may come in with an offer for the 23-year-old.

Paper Round's view: With Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud for company it was always going to be a difficult task to remain Chelsea's first-choice striker, but the possible arrival of Haaland would stop any competition dead in its tracks. Should that move happen, then it would not be a surprise to see Abraham start looking elsewhere himself, and Chelsea willing to cash in.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has told The Sun that the country would be willing to host more Euro 2020 matches this summer, while he is also keen to stage the 2030 World Cup across the UK and Ireland.

“We are very, very keen to bring football home in 2030. I do think it’s the right place," he said. “It’s the home of football, it’s the right time. It will be an absolutely wonderful thing for the country.” Regarding the upcoming European Championships, Johnson added: “We are hosting the Euros. We are hosting the semis and the final. If there’s, you know, if they want any other matches that they want hosted, we’re certainly on for that but at the moment that’s where we are with UEFA.”

The Sun said Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget announcement on Tuesday will earmark £2.8million towards the UK and Ireland’s official pitch to FIFA to host the World Cup.

Paper Round's view: It's coming home x 2? The prospect of England staging the Euros this summer is becoming a distinct possibility given the obstacles of a tournament held across 12 cities around the continent, but regarding 2030 there could be some stiff competition given Spain and Portugal are also interested. The battle to be the next European hosts is about to begin.

Liverpool are ahead of Inter in the race to sign Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, the Daily Mail reports. The 26-year-old would be viewed as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum given the Dutchman's contract at Anfield expires this summer. Udinese would want £30m for De Paul but Liverpool look set to offer £26m.

Paper Round's view: Losing Wijnaldum this summer would certainly be a blow and you have to wonder what to and fro there has been in terms of talks. Then you have a £26-30m price-tag mentioned after a transfer window where Liverpool looked unwilling to spend at all, so you have to ask if this amount was available would they really turn to another midfielder or simply accept Wijnaldum's departure and battle on. In short, it would be better to convince Gini to stay.

Jamal Musiala is on the verge of signing his first pro contract with Bayern Munich, The Sun reports. The 18-year-old had received interest from a "top" Premier League club, as well as Benfica, but he will commit his future to Bayern soon, a week after he chose to represent Germany over England at international level.

Paper Round's view: Not quite a snub if you're staying at the club that have put their trust in you, but we get it. Musiala looks an incredible talent, and in light of his recent choice, one that will boost Germany's prospects in the years to come.

