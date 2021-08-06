Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in Lionel Messi.

The football rumour mill went into overdrive on Thursday when Barcelona confirmed they had failed to reach agreement over a new deal, with Messi and that he would be heading for a new destination.

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a move for the Argentina international, but it’s likely that the cream of the European crop will put themselves in the mix for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

PSG have the financial might to pull off a deal, and coach Pochettino says the club are working away on their summer transfer strategy.

“We're focused on the start of the season,” Pochettino said in Friday’s press conference previewing PSG’s Ligue 1 opener with Troyes. ”The club is also working on the transfer window at the same time, quietly but strongly, to improve the team and achieve objectives.

When we're talking about players of his calibre, for any club — it's the same for PSG as for the others — such an opportunity can present itself to you. The club is working as I have said.

“If we have more information, we'll let you know.

“Like in every case, we're looking at all the possibilities, and that's one.

“When we're talking about the transfer window, it's clear anything can happen."

Should the 34-year-old arrive in the French capital, it would allow PSG to field a forward line featuring Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Pochettino was asked if Mbappe could be allowed to move on to pave the way for Messi’s arrival.

He said: “Signing Leo Messi means Kylian Mbappé will leave the club? No!”

