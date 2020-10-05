Everton winger Theo Walcott is preparing to leave the club on loan and a return to Southampton is his preferred destination, according to reports.

Walcott moved to Everton after spending the bulk of his career at Arsenal, the club he joined from boyhood club Southampton aged 17.

Premier League Everton need a 'perfect game' to beat Liverpool, says Ancelotti 19/06/2020 AT 15:15

The 31-year-old made 29 appearances for Everton last season but has only featured for Carlo Ancelotti once this season after the arrival of James Rodriguez and Allan.

It is believed that Newcastle, Crystal Palace and West Ham are all interested in his services but Walcott wants to move back to the south coast.

Southampton welcomed midfielder Ibrahima Diallo from Brest on Sunday.

European giants make late swoop for Aouar - Euro Papers

Transfers Zaha ready to force through Spurs move - Paper Round 08/01/2020 AT 06:36