Thiago Alcantara has said his goodbyes to Bayern Munich ahead of a highly-anticipated transfer to Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Bayern midfielder is set to move to Liverpool, who will reportedly pay £20m guaranteed plus £5m in bonuses for the 29-year-old.

The Spain international is expected to sign a four-year contract and take the number six shirt.

"My decision is purely sports-related," he wrote at the bottom of his message on his Twitter account alongside a video where he also bids farewell.

"As a football player, I want and I need new challenges in order to develop myself as I did here."

He wrote: "Yes, it has been the most difficult decision of my career. I decided to close this chapter in this marvellous club. The club where I grew and developed myself as a player during the last seven years.

"Victories, success, joy moments and some hard times as well. But what I am most proud of is having arrived in Munich being a young man full of dreams and leaving completely fulfilled and identified with a club, a history, a philosophy, a language and a culture.

"Here I learnt how to love and respect a tradition which I say goodbye now but I will never forget: the Mia San Mia."

It had initially looked like any deal would be dependant on the future of Gini Wijnaldum who is also in the final year of his Anfield contract, but Liverpool have decided to make their move now.

KLOPP: THIAGO JOINING DOES NOT MEAN EXITS

Jurgen Klopp has stressed that Thiago's highly-anticipated arrival at Anfield does not mean the club will be forced to sell a player in the current transfer window.

"It's not official until it's announced. It looks quite promising," Klopp told a news conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Chelsea. "It might be useful for fans to look at LFC channels over the day."

Thiago will join an already bulging Liverpool midfield alongside Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri and Marko Grujic.

Wijnaldum has been linked with a move to Barcelona but Klopp is happy to retain all his players this season.

"If (the Thiago deal) happens, there's no impact on anybody else's future in a negative way," he said.

ANALYSIS: THIAGO ADDS DIFFERENT DIMENSION

Thiago, for all his myriad of ability, never really looked at home in the Bayern side. This new-look Bayern machine are all about power and athleticism - just look at Leon Goretzka's biceps.

Liverpool's midfield is also a dynamic engine room, but adding a different dimension, for a snip of a transfer fee, cannot hurt one bit.

Jurgen Klopp will relish the opportunity to coach Thiago and utilise all that passing ability. With options galore for Thiago when he graces the Anfield turf and wants to pick a pass, the goals, and assist could flow. Even the best teams need to keep trying to improve their squad if they want to stay at the top, and Liverpool are no exception, regardless of their points haul last season

One man who will not be overly enthused about this move is Naby Keita, as his already limited game-time could diminish even more, but in terms of the team unit, Liverpool could be about to become an even more formidable force.

