Thomas Partey is flying to London to complete his move to Arsenal and he is of a good enough quality to start under manager Mikel Arteta at the Gunners, according to our colleagues at Eurosport Spain.
Mikel Arteta had been chasing Lyon's 22-year-old playmaker Houssem Aoaur. However, with club president Jean-Michel Aulas not willing to sell at this stage or to compromise on his asking price, Arsenal have switched their focus to Partey.
The 27-year-old Ghana international has been at Atletico for a little over five seasons, and has been linked with a move to a host of European sides as an option to strengthen in midfield.
- Premier League done deals: All the summer transfer window ins and outs
- Bayern sign Douglas Costa, Choupo-Moting on deadline day
And now a deal has reportedly been agreed for Partey after Arsenal agreed to meet his release clause. Lucas Torreira looks set to go the other way on loan.
EXPERT VIEW - Partey should start under Arteta
Eurosport Spain's Adrian Garcia
Atletico is a selling club. In terms of his place at Arsenal, he will be starting player for them in midfield.
He has good shooting skills, but in last years he has never been considered a top player for boss Diego Simeone.
Every summer, Partey is rumoured to leave Atletico. This time it seems to be definitive.