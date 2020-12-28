Thomas Tuchel is in line to succeed under pressure Frank Lampard at Chelsea, according to Bild in Germany.

Having looked in fine fettle a matter of weeks ago, Chelsea have endured a nightmare festive period, having lost three of their last four league games, seemingly putting paid to their title hopes this season. And reports in Germany suggest that a poor result against Aston Villa on Monday could put Lampard’s job in serious jeopardy.

One of the biggest causes for discontent among fans is the form of new German signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, with Tuchel reportedly seen as the perfect coach to get more out of his countrymen.

Paris Saint-Germain are yet to confirm Tuchel's exit officially after news broke of the surprise sacking on Christmas Eve. However, widespread reports suggest a severance package has been agreed and Tuchel will soon be free to consider his next move.

The view from Germany - Eurosport's Robert Bauer

The contract of the former Dortmund coach at PSG has allegedly already been terminated. Tuchel received a severance payment of six million euros, the report continues. This means that he could start a new job immediately .

Apparently there was contact between Chelsea and Tuchel in 2017, but it seems unlikely Tuchel will take a new job right now, nor that Chelsea will drop Lampard after just a year and a half.

Tuchel has proven in both Dortmund and Paris that he is a top coach - he could definitely improve this Chelsea team. But it looks like the Blues will give Lampard time.

There have been rumours that Tuchel could even take over the German national team after Euro 2021.

