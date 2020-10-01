Tottenham move in on Carlos Vinicius, Everton will buy Ben Godfrey and sell Moise Kean, while Xherdan Shaqiri nears the exit at Liverpool.

Spurs set to sign Vinicius

Champions League Champions League predictions: How will England's big clubs fare? 10 HOURS AGO

The Daily Mail reports that Tottenham Hotspur should sign Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius on loan on Friday. The club have apparently secured a work permit for the 25-year-old Brazilian despite the fact he has no international caps. The player will join on loan for the season, with an option to buy at the end of the term for £36 million. He will provide back-up to Harry Kane.

Paper Round’s view: With a dispute brewing already between Gareth Southgate and Jose Mourinho over resting Kane, there is clearly a need for someone to take some steps to rest Spurs’ and England’s star striker. Vinicius looks to have the physique to handle himself in the Premier League, but he will have to prove that he has the eye for goal to be worth keeping on.

United closing in on signing Dembele from Barcelona - Euro Papers

Everton close in on Godfrey

The Telegraph claims that Everton are closing in on the signing of Norwich City central defender Ben Godfrey. The England under-21 international should cost around £25 million, which would see the 22-year-old make the move back to the Premier League after suffering relegation with his current side at the end of last season. He would join Allan, James Rodriguez and others as part of Carlo Ancelotti’s rebuilding job.

Paper Round’s view: Everton finally seem to be on the up after a few years of false starts despite their big spending. The arrival of Ancelotti has given them the chance to attract a better calibre of player, and the Italian manager has always been adept at settling a disparate group of players and turning them into something cohesive, if not spectacular.

Kean to return to Juve

Moise Kean looks set to cut short his time on the north west as Godfrey prepares to make the move to Merseyside. The 20-year-old striker has failed to settle in at his current club and is wanted by his former side Juventus. They will take him on loan, reports the Sun, with an obligation to buy at the end of the current season for a transfer fee of £23 million.

Paper Round’s view: Kean is clearly an extremely talented player, and he looked to have plenty of promise in his time at Juventus. Given that things have not worked at Everton it makes sense for Ancelotti’s club to balance the books and allow Kean back to somewhere he is happier, in order to give him the chance to restart his career without wasting too much time.

Xhaqiri set for Liverpool departure

Xherdan Shaqiri looks likely to leave Liverpool in the coming days, says the Mirror. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Two clubs are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old midfielder and he did not play against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup. When asked, Klopp said: "It's the time of the year where something has happened in the background. We have to react sometimes and that's what we did.”

Paper Round’s view: Shaqiri was a bargain for Liverpool and he provided another option when games needed to change up or when other players needed a rest. But at 28 it is time for him to make the most of the years left of his career, while having won a Premier League medal and Champions League at the same time. He may want to finally be a player that a side is built around.

League Cup Calvert-Lewin continues his march towards greatness – The Warm-Up 15 HOURS AGO