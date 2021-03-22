Three Lions in Spurs’ thinking

In Jordan Pickford’s absence, Dean Henderson, Nick Pope and Sam Johnstone are all in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming hat-trick of World Cup qualifiers. And according to The Sun , the trio are also on the shortlist to potentially replace Hugo Lloris as Tottenham’s first-choice goalkeeper this summer. Henderson is currently in a battle for the No 1 jersey at Manchester United with David de Gea, Pope has long impressed at Burnley, while Johnstone has shone for West Brom and earned his first call-up to the senior squad this month. They could all be options for Spurs should they look to replace Lloris.

Paper Round’s view: A surprise transfer story from The Sun, but one that stems from Lloris’ comments about there being deep divisions within the Spurs squad. That would be some way of trying to address those problems, getting rid of the man that spoke of them, but given the quality of goalkeepers in the Premier League at the moment they would not be short of options. Pope is ready to make the step up, and while he could be the best of the bunch, Henderson may be the available one should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opt to make De Gea his outright No 1 this summer.

***

Ramsey to Liverpool?

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey could move to Liverpool this summer, the Daily Mail reports , and that is down to the Serie A club considering a shake-up. Andrea Pirlo is also under pressure with Juve now 10 points behind leaders Inter in the table, and with their long-standing grip on the title coming to an end, change is in the air in Turin. Given Georginio Wijnaldum’s future at Liverpool is also unclear with the Dutchman out of contract at the end of the season, the Reds could seek to make Ramsey his replacement if he does decide to move on.

Paper Round’s view: A suitable replacement but one Liverpool should really look to avoid given Wijnaldum is worth trying to tie down. However, given he has left it this long, it does seem he is willing to consider his other options. Barcelona have been mentioned, and so this could be the first in a chain of moves which sees Ramsey move back to the Premier League. Who Juve target in this summer revamp, we’ll perhaps soon find out.

***

Arsenal’s £300m Odegaard stumbling block

Arsenal want to step up their bid to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis, but his reported £300m is proving to be a major stumbling block, the Mirror reports . Odegaard has put in a string on impressive performances at Arsenal, on loan from Real, most recently helping the Gunners recover from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with West Ham. He has proved a popular signing among Arsenal fans, but any summer approach will have to tempt Real given the lofty clause.

Paper Round’s view: The consensus seems to be that Odegaard could move permanently if Zinedine Zidane remains at Real, but what the club would accept from Arsenal may perhaps be a figure they have scarcely paid in recent years. Nicolas Pepe at £72m in 2019, Thomas Partey last summer for £45m – you would imagine Real could command a fee closer to Pepe’s, or at least try, and then that will be a big tester for Arsenal.

***

Juve back in for Kean?

Juventus could offer Everton a player plus cash in their bid to re-sign former striker Moise Kean, The Sun reports . The 21-year-old left Juve and after struggling at Everton he was shipped out on loan to PSG, where he has scored 11 goals in 20 games this term. Whether PSG will make a move for Kean themselves remains unclear, but Juve could look to bring him back to Turn and offer Aaron Ramsey or Douglas Luiz to Everton.

Paper Round’s view: Another option for Ramsey, who has also been linked with West Ham in recent weeks. For Kean, a chance to go back to the club where he began his senior career. Perhaps it is PSG who could have the biggest say here.

