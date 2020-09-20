Lingard to reunite with Mourinho?

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard could be set for a reunion with former boss Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur, according to ESPN. The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour at his boyhood club and is now looking to play first-team football elsewhere, with ESPN reporting that discussions are underway over a move to Spurs. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Lingard that he wants to keep him and opportunities will arise but Tottenham are looking at the England international as a possible replacement for compatriot Dele Alli, who has been offered to Paris Saint-Germain. Russian champions Zenit St Petersburg are also interested in the possibility of signing Lingard.

Paper Round's view: It seems like Dele Alli's time at Tottenham could be over. Last week he was linked to Real Madrid and now it's PSG. He has failed to perform at a consistent level over the past few seasons - but why would Spurs then replace him with someone else with the very same characteristics? Lingard lacks consistency too. The Manchester United star was decent under Mourinho during his spell as manager at Old Trafford, but he wasn't performing on a weekly basis. If you've watched a certain Tottenham Hotspur documentary, you will know that Mourinho doesn't rate Alli's work rate. At least Lingard offers that. You can't fault the United man's effort and maybe that's what Spurs are looking for.

Rudiger fallen out of favour at Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger seems to have fallen out of favour under Frank Lampard at Chelsea and could leave the west London club before the transfer window closes next month, according to the Mail. The German defender was left out of the Blues squad for their 2-0 defeat at home to Liverpool on Sunday and was an unused substitute in Chelsea's opening-weekend win against Brighton. The decisions has thrown Rudiger's future at Stamford Bridge into doubt, especially with the arrival of Thiago Silva from Paris Saint-Germain. Lampard is planning to sell some squad players before the transfer window closes and the 27-year-old could be at risk.

Paper Round's view: There's clearly a problem with the Chelsea defence that needs to be fixed. Lampard would probably sell his entire defence and replace them if he could. Rudiger had a poor season by his standards last campaign and it seems like he's lost the faith of his manager. Andreas Christensen done himself no favours with his first-half dismissal for a rugby tackle on Sadio Mane on Sunday, but Rudiger is still behind Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva and Fikayo Tomori in the pecking order. It makes no sense for Chelsea to have five centre-backs (and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who can do a job in the heart of defence if called upon) so surely at least one will leave Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks.

Palace lead race for Brewster

Crystal Palace are now leading the race for Rhian Brewster as Liverpool look to offload "up to five players" following the signings of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich and Diogo Jota from Wolves. The Mail report that the Eagles are now favourites to secure Brewster's signature, with Sheffield United and West Brom both interested in the 20-year-old. Liverpool are looking to receive a fee of £20 million plus the added bonuses of a buy-back clause and a sell-on fee. The Mail reveal Divock Origi, Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Loris Karius, Nat Phillips, Yasser Larouci and Taiwo Awoniyi are also being touted for Anfield exits before the transfer window closes next month.

Paper Round's view: Brewster is clearly highly-rated. The youngster has barely started any matches in the Premier League, but still commands a £20-million price tag from the champions. Palace do need goals though. The south London side have had a blistering start to the season, with back-to-back victories over Southampton and Manchester United. However, the club have struggled to find a prolific goalscorer in recent years. Michy Batshuayi has been added on loan, but signing Brewster would really mean business. It makes sense that Liverpool want to add a buy-back clause as the club rate the young forward, but Palace must be reluctant to include it.

Leicester looking to sign a defender

Leicester City are exploring the possibility of adding Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah to their squad before the transfer window closes. According to the Telegraph, the Foxes have made a loan enquiry for the German defender, but are also interested in signing the 24-year-old on a permanent deal too. Leicester's first-choice target is Saint-Etienne centre-back Wesley Fofana, but the club are finding negotiations difficult with the French club, which could lead them to turn their interests to Tah.

Paper Round's view: Leicester are having centre-back selection issues at the moment. Jonny Evans has been serving a three-match suspension after being sent off in the final match of last season against his former club Manchester United. Wes Morgan is 36 years old now and Filip Benkovic has failed to feature for the Foxes in the Premier League since his arrival at the King Power stadium in 2018. It's safe to say that another centre-back is needed - especially as Harry Maguire was never replaced after his departure to Old Trafford last summer. Tah joining on a loan, with an option-to-buy clause could be a shrewd deal. The German was very highly-rated during his youth and has 10 international caps for Die Mannschaft.

