Football

Tottenham eye shock move for ex-Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey from Juventus - Euro Papers

Tottenham are reportedly targeting a shock move for ex-Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, who is currently on huge wages at Juventus with the Serie A side apparently keen to shift him from the salary sheet. Jose Mourinho is desperate to get Gareth Bale playing and signing his Welsh friend could help provide a spark.

00:01:31, 357 views, 2 hours ago