Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Carlos Vinicius from Benfica.
The 25-year-old Brazilian has no international appearances but has been granted a work permit to make the switch to the Premier League.
Vinicius will spend a year on loan at Spurs before making his move permanent for a fee believed to be around £35 million.
Jose Mourinho had wanted a back-up striker for Harry Kane, as the club had not yet replaced Fernando Llorente after he left last summer.
