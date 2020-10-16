Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed a late deal to sign Swansea City central defender Joe Rodon.

Spurs had been linked with a move for the 22-year-old Welsh international for much of the transfer window and have acted late in the day to attempt to sign him before the English deadline shuts.

Inbound transfers between English clubs and other countries were last allowed on 5 October, but 16 October is the deadline for transfers between Premier League sides and clubs below in England.

Rodon has impressed for Swansea City and Spurs need a new central defender after Jan Vertonghen joined Benfica on loan after his contract at Spurs ended.

Jose Mourinho's side now face a race against time to complete the deal.

Spurs have signed Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Carlos Vinicius, Joe Hart and Gareth Bale - on loan - already this transfer window.

