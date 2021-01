Football

Tottenham Hotspur make contact with former Jose Mourinho favourite Angel Di Maria - Euro Papers

In today's Euro Papers, Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with a former favourite of Jose Mourinho while the pair were at Real Madrid, Angel Di Maria. The PSG star will be out of contract in the summer and it has been reported in France that Di Maria could be set to rejoin Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

