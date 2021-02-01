Dele Alli's proposed move from Tottenham to Paris Saint-Germain has collapsed at the 11th hour, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The England international has been out of favour in north London this term, featuring in just four Premier League games and starting only one.

The French champions have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old throughout the campaign and were believed to have revived their interest this January ahead of Monday's deadline.

The rumours intensified after Mauricio Pochettino took over as PSG boss, with Alli having established himself as one of the Premier League's star performers during the Argentine's time at Spurs.

However, with Jose Mourinho running out of time to complete a move for a replacement, the deal has now collapsed, according to Romano. Alli had been keen to leave the club.

Spurs had been eyeing a move for their former star Christian Eriksen, who left the club last January for Inter Milan but has struggled to establish himself at the San Siro.

Another Spurs midfielder, Gedson Fernandes is set to move to Galatasaray, having failed to live up to his billing since moving to Tottenham from Benfica last winter on loan.

