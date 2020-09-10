Tottenham defender Danny Rose is reportedly set for a surprise move to Serie A side Genoa.

Rose has fallen out of favour at Spurs and has been training with the Under-23s after spending the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle.

According to PA he now looks poised for a move to Italy, either on a loan or permanent deal.

Genoa finished fourth from bottom last season, four points above the relegation zone.

Rose, who has made 214 appearances since joining Spurs in 2007, has one year left on his current contract.

He was seen on the Tottenham “All or Nothing” documentary expressing his frustration with manager Jose Mourinho over his place in the team.

“How I’m being treated...I was very excited when you came as manager but if you don’t want me to play, I’d rather you just told me now and I’ll stay at home, gaffer. I’ll train at home.

“I play once every four weeks, do you want me to be man of the match and give my best performance when I play one game every three or four weeks? The defence has kept two clean sheets. They play every game. It’s not fair.”

