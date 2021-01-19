Tottenham are monitoring the situation of Danny Ings at Southampton ahead of a potential summer bid.

The forward was expected to sign a new contract at the end of 2020 but is stalling on the terms and there is some concern at the Saints that he may not put pen to paper.

It has alerted Spurs, who were keen to sign him last summer but took Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan instead when it became clear Ings was not looking for a move.

The North London club are now planning to explore whether Ings is seriously considering his future and, if so, they will put together a bid for the end of the season as they see him as an ideal new option in attack.

Mourinho has been putting his mark on the club over the past year and by next season hopes to have a squad he is completely satisfied with. He is currently looking to trim the first-team squad of fringe players and the situation surrounding Dele Alli continues to create headlines.

Dele deal could go to the wire

Dele's short-term future may not be decided until the final week of the window as he is still no clearer on whether Tottenham are going to agree a loan deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Spurs are currently making it clear to PSG that they do not want to include any option to buy in a potential January deal. Daniel Levy is understanding of the player wanting to pursue the chance to move, given he does not fit into Mourinho’s plans for this season, yet still believes Dele can be an important player in the club’s future.

Discussions are continuing over a short-term move to Paris but at the moment Spurs are only willing to loan the player out until the end of this season. PSG were hopeful of negotiating an 18-month loan with an option to buy in the summer if the initial period went well.

Dele himself does not particularly want to leave Spurs but has made it clear to club officials that he needs first-team football, particularly with the European Championship coming up in the summer.

Sources close to the player say that at this moment he is not sure when there will be a breakthrough that would allow him to join up with Mauricio Pochettino in France.

There has always been a feeling around Spurs that this was a situation that might not be resolved until the end of the window. However, if they do let him go, Mourinho would like to replace him with an experienced player.

Latest on Eriksen, Sabitzer

The club would not be looking to spend big though, any incoming would most likely be a loan deal—Christian Eriksen remains a small possibility— but the club have to be cautious of the fact they are at the limit for foreign players.

They are also set to make a move for RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer in the summer.

He is seen as exactly the type of player they want to recruit in the centre the park — he’s 26 with Champions League experience and has superb all-round traits, including the technical ability to unpick locks.

