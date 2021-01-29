Paris Saint-Germain are eager to get Dele Alli’s loan deal confirmed as they believe they might be able to convince him to stick around longer once he gets a taste of life at the club.

They are getting closer to an agreement with Tottenham that will see him join up for the final months of the season. Daniel Levy has not been in the mood to allow a longer loan or any option to buy yet sources believe the player could become tempted to push for a permanent transfer or another loan if an initial period in Ligue 1 goes well.

Leonardo, the club’s sporting director, is so strongly behind the move that this transfer may have happened even if the link with ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was not in place. There is huge admiration for his quality and a belief that he can enhance their attacking options.

There is also hope that if Dele wins Ligue 1, and has been playing alongside the likes of Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe, then he will be more encouraged to push for a permanent switch - particularly as there is no sign that he is going to be in Spurs’ plans while Jose Mourinho is around.

Levy would put a huge price-tag on Dele as he has always felt he has the ability to be recognised as a £100 million player, but the next few months will determine whether he can recapture the kind of form that would warrant such a figure.

Spurs are trying to find a player to replace Dele in the squad and it is not unusual that they leave business like this until deadline day.

Ideally Mourinho would like to add a midfield player with more experience and nous to help his side in the most important stages of the campaign. But it is not impossible this Dele deal gets the go-ahead even if they can’t find a new signing, as the player really needs football in a new environment.

