Harry Kane is in line for a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur already opening dialogue with the England international over an extension.

The 27-year-old signed a six-year contract extension in 2018, but the Independent reports Spurs are keen to ward off interest from rivals by securing the long-term future of their top scorer.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Southgate: 'Fantastic' Lewandowski 'as good as Kane' as England draw Poland 08/12/2020 AT 09:29

Manchester City reportedly see Kane as a potential option to succeed Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium while the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, coupled with doubt over Kylian Mbappe's future, also make Paris Saint-Germain an option.

Kane currently receives £200,000-a-week at Tottenham Hotspur, but the North London club is willing to break its wage structure to keep the England captain.

Past comments from Kane hinted that he could leave Spurs if he felt the club was incapable of challenging for silverware.

“I get asked this a lot,” Kane responded to Jamie Redknapp in an Instagram Live interview last year.

“It's one of those things, I couldn't say yes or no. I love Spurs. If I don't feel we're progressing as a team or moving in the right direction, I'm not someone who would stay just for the sake of it. I'm an ambitious player.”

Kane has notched 10 goals and 10 assists in 16 Premier League appearances for Tottenham Hotspur this season, scoring the opener from the spot in Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Leeds United.

Can Christian Eriksen escape Inter Milan nightmare to Madrid? - Euro Papers

Premier League Mourinho: Son and Kane worked like 'animals' vs Arsenal 07/12/2020 AT 08:21